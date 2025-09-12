In Kyiv Oblast, they were harvesting sunflowers and found a missile with a warhead – SES

In the Kyiv region, during the sunflower harvest, farmers came across a dangerous find – the remains of a Russian missile. The incident occurred in the village of Kalyta, Brovary district, the State Emergency Service reported, writes UNN.

According to the agency, pyrotechnicians from the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Center arrived at the scene.

Using a heavy pyrotechnic vehicle PM-V, they removed the missile remnants with a warhead of the X-69 type. – the rescuers' message states.

Experts emphasize: such cases once again confirm the danger that the remnants of enemy attacks pose to the civilian population even after the shelling has ended.

Rescuers urge citizens, if they find suspicious objects, to immediately call "101" and under no circumstances touch dangerous objects until specialists arrive.

The State Emergency Service reminds that adherence to safety rules can save lives, because even fragments of ammunition often remain explosive.

A quarter of Ukraine's territory is contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of war, which has led to the deaths of 359 people, including 18 children. Clearing Ukrainian lands of mines will be the largest and most complex humanitarian demining operation in the world.