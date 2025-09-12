$41.310.10
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
02:01 PM • 9170 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 19692 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
10:50 AM • 19847 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of Primorsk
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 18867 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 30170 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 18960 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Exclusive
September 12, 07:34 AM • 17033 views
Car with cover plates: details of the accident involving a NABU detective
September 12, 05:51 AM • 39972 views
Prince Harry arrived in Kyiv on an unannounced visit - The Guardian
September 11, 07:17 PM • 40600 views
Ukraine allocated land for the construction of Rheinmetall's shell production plant - Shmyhal
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
11:55 AM • 19692 views
In Kyiv Oblast, they were harvesting sunflowers and found a missile with a warhead – SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 670 views

In Kyiv Oblast, while harvesting sunflowers, farmers found the remains of a Russian Kh-69 missile. SES pyrotechnicians removed the dangerous find in the village of Kalyta, Brovary district.

In Kyiv Oblast, they were harvesting sunflowers and found a missile with a warhead – SES

In the Kyiv region, during the sunflower harvest, farmers came across a dangerous find – the remains of a Russian missile. The incident occurred in the village of Kalyta, Brovary district, the State Emergency Service reported, writes UNN.

Details

According to the agency, pyrotechnicians from the Mobile Rapid Response Rescue Center arrived at the scene.

Using a heavy pyrotechnic vehicle PM-V, they removed the missile remnants with a warhead of the X-69 type.

– the rescuers' message states.

Experts emphasize: such cases once again confirm the danger that the remnants of enemy attacks pose to the civilian population even after the shelling has ended.

Rescuers urge citizens, if they find suspicious objects, to immediately call "101" and under no circumstances touch dangerous objects until specialists arrive.

The State Emergency Service reminds that adherence to safety rules can save lives, because even fragments of ammunition often remain explosive.

Recall

A quarter of Ukraine's territory is contaminated with mines and explosive remnants of war, which has led to the deaths of 359 people, including 18 children. Clearing Ukrainian lands of mines will be the largest and most complex humanitarian demining operation in the world.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyKyiv region
Kh-69
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine