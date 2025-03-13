The Russian army attacked Kostyantynivka and Pokrovsk: 8 civilians were injured, including a child
Russians struck Kostyantynivka with the Smerch MLRS, wounding a couple. In Pokrovsk, a man, a woman and their 15-year-old son were injured, as well as three other civilians.
The occupiers continue to strike Donetsk region - 8 civilians, including a child, were wounded in Kostiantynivka and Pokrovsk, UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk region prosecutor's office.
According to law enforcement officials, on March 13, the Russian Armed Forces struck Kostiantynivka. The enemy used the Smerch MLRS to inflict damage. A 46-year-old town resident and his 49-year-old wife were wounded in one of the households. They sustained mine-explosive injuries, concussions and abrasions of the arms.
Also, Russian troops attacked Pokrovsk, hitting the homes of civilians. As a result of the destruction of the house, a 40-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were injured. In addition, their 15-year-old son was injured. They have mine-explosive injuries, shrapnel wounds and contusions.
During the next attack, three more civilians ended up in the hospital. These are a 50-year-old town resident and men aged 46 and 51, who were in a commercial establishment at the time of the shelling. They sustained mine-explosive injuries and shrapnel wounds.
The type of weapon is being established.
According to the Prosecutor's Office, pre-trial investigations have been launched into the facts of war crimes (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
