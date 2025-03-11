Occupiers attacked Donetsk region: brothers aged 11 and 13 were killed
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of artillery shelling by the Russian Federation in Rivne, brothers aged 11 and 13 were killed, and a 14-year-old boy was injured. The children had previously been evacuated to Dnipropetrovsk region but returned home.
The Russian army killed two brothers aged 11 and 13 in Donetsk region, another teenager was injured. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadim Filashkin, as reported by UNN.
In the evening, the enemy shelled the Rivne of the Myrnohrad community with artillery. Two brothers aged 11 and 13 were killed. In addition, a 14-year-old boy was injured — he is in serious condition
According to him, "this is a terrible piece of news in itself, but even more terrible is that all three were evacuated to Dnipropetrovsk region back in August-September last year."
The decision to return home was obviously not made by the children themselves, but they paid the highest price for this decision
Additionally
Today, the Russians also attacked two civilian cars with FPV drones between Pokrovsk and Rodynske — 1 person was killed, 2 were injured. Furthermore, today in Siversk, 3 people were killed and 3 were injured, and another person was injured in Kostiantynivka.
