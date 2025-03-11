The enemy struck a high-rise building in Donetsk region with a KAB: one person died, 4 injured
Kyiv • UNN
The occupiers dropped a KAB on a high-rise building in Siversk, resulting in one death and four injuries. The injured have been evacuated to the hospital, and relevant services are working at the scene.
Russian occupation forces dropped an aerial bomb on a high-rise building in Siversk, Donetsk region, killing one person. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Vadym Filashkin, as stated by UNN.
Siversk. 1 dead and 4 injured. Today in the afternoon, the Russians dropped an aerial bomb on a high-rise building there.
It is also noted that the injured have been evacuated to the hospital, and all responsible services are working at the scene.
Recall
On March 11, Russian military dropped an aerial bomb on residential areas of Kostiantynivka, injuring four civilians. Houses, a car, and the city's infrastructure were damaged, and an investigation into the war crime has been initiated.