Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russian strike on shopping center in Dobropillia: one person killed, 21 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

Russian troops struck Dobropillia, Donetsk region, killing 1 person and injuring 21. 54 retail outlets, 304 apartments in 13 buildings, and 8 cars were damaged.

Russian strike on shopping center in Dobropillia: one person killed, 21 injured

Russian invaders struck Dobropillia, Donetsk region, killing 1 person and injuring 21. The rubble is still being cleared, and there are likely still people there, said the head of the Donetsk Oblast Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, as reported by UNN.

Updated information regarding the shelling of Dobropillia as of 7:50 PM: 1 person killed and 21 injured. 54 retail outlets, 304 apartments in 13 buildings, and 8 cars damaged 

- Filashkin reported.

He reported that the Russians deliberately struck a crowded place, specifically a shopping center.

The Russians once again deliberately struck where there are always many people — a shopping center in the city center. This time they used a 500-kilogram aerial bomb 

- the report says.

The head of the OVA added that people are likely still under the rubble. Rescuers continue to search for survivors.

Addition

Russian troops shelled Rodynske with an MLRS "Smerch", wounding four civilians. The injured were hospitalized with mine-explosive injuries and other damages, and residential buildings were also damaged.

In Donetsk region, a temporary ban on the movement of civilians and transport on the T-05-14 road section between Kramatorsk and Dobropillia will be introduced from July 16, 2025. The decision was made by the Regional Defense Council due to an increase in FPV drone attacks.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

War
Vadym Filashkin
Donetsk Oblast
BM-30 Smerch
Kramatorsk
Tesla
