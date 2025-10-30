Normal people don't fight like that: Zelenskyy said the enemy struck Sloviansk TPP, there are casualties

There was a strike on the Sloviansk TPP – a strike by Russian bombs. Unfortunately, two people died, and there are wounded. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, reports UNN.

Now, a few hours ago, there was a strike on the Sloviansk TPP – a strike by Russian bombs. Unfortunately, two people died. My condolences. There are wounded. And this is exclusively terror. Normal people don't fight like this, and there must be an appropriate reaction from the world to such a Russian war - Zelenskyy emphasized.

Recall

As the head of the Donetsk OVA Vadym Filashkin reported, the Russians shelled Sloviansk with two Smerch missiles. Three dead and one wounded are known.