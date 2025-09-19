Four Russian commanders to face trial for Kharkiv attack that killed eight civilians

The Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office has sent to court the case against four Russian military commanders who organized an attack on Kharkiv. Then, on February 28, 2022, eight civilians, including a 17-year-old boy, died from Smerch system strikes in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Another woman was seriously wounded. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers identified those involved in this war crime – units of the "Zapad" military group, formed on the basis of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces (ZVO), which used indiscriminate weapons, including the "Smerch" MLRS. - stated in the message of the OGP.

Shells fell on residential areas, a school, and a kindergarten. The strike had no military purpose – only civilian buildings. The damage was estimated at over 15 million hryvnias.

The investigation established that the decision to attack was made by the high command of the "Zapad" group of the Russian army. The generals knew that their actions would lead to casualties among civilians, but still gave the order.

The indictment is already in court. It will be considered in absentia, as all the accused are in Russia. The Ukrainian prosecutor's office emphasizes: these strikes were part of a scare tactic to break the will of Kharkiv residents to resist.

