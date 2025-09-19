$41.250.05
Secrets of autumn depression: a psychologist spoke about the symptoms and methods of overcoming it
12:00 PM • 9106 views
EU presented the 19th package of sanctions against Russia: it includes a ban on Russian LNG, affected oil, banks, crypto, trade, China and India
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 15087 views
Scandal with a Russian trace: why law enforcement agencies should investigate the actions of the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk – lawyers
08:43 AM • 30508 views
The Ministry of Finance announced that the subsistence minimum will be revised
Exclusive
September 19, 06:26 AM • 48588 views
Calm on a plate: what foods reduce anxiety and support the nervous system
September 18, 07:49 PM • 44018 views
IAEA demands Russia immediately de-occupy Zaporizhzhia NPP. 62 countries supported the resolution
September 18, 05:45 PM • 64897 views
Ukraine elected to governing bodies of Universal Postal Union: Russia and Belarus lost elections
September 18, 12:49 PM • 44674 views
Counteroffensive in the Donetsk direction: Defense Forces liberated 7 settlements, 9 more cleared of Russian presence
September 18, 10:41 AM • 52370 views
Deepstrike at 1400 km: SBU drones hit Gazprom plant in Bashkortostan - sources
Exclusive
September 18, 09:39 AM • 81754 views
US Crypto Market 2.0: How the American Approach to Digital Asset Regulation Has Changed and What It Means for Ukraine
Four Russian commanders to face trial for Kharkiv attack that killed eight civilians

Kyiv • UNN

 • 52 views

The Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office has sent to court the case against four Russian military commanders who organized the attack on Kharkiv on February 28, 2022. As a result of the "Smerch" system strikes, eight civilians were killed, including a 17-year-old boy, and another woman sustained severe injuries.

Four Russian commanders to face trial for Kharkiv attack that killed eight civilians

The Kharkiv Prosecutor's Office has sent to court the case against four Russian military commanders who organized an attack on Kharkiv. Then, on February 28, 2022, eight civilians, including a 17-year-old boy, died from Smerch system strikes in the Shevchenkivskyi district. Another woman was seriously wounded. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

Law enforcement officers identified those involved in this war crime – units of the "Zapad" military group, formed on the basis of the Western Military District of the Russian Armed Forces (ZVO), which used indiscriminate weapons, including the "Smerch" MLRS.

- stated in the message of the OGP.

Shells fell on residential areas, a school, and a kindergarten. The strike had no military purpose – only civilian buildings. The damage was estimated at over 15 million hryvnias.

The investigation established that the decision to attack was made by the high command of the "Zapad" group of the Russian army. The generals knew that their actions would lead to casualties among civilians, but still gave the order.

The indictment is already in court. It will be considered in absentia, as all the accused are in Russia. The Ukrainian prosecutor's office emphasizes: these strikes were part of a scare tactic to break the will of Kharkiv residents to resist.

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
BM-30 Smerch
Kharkiv