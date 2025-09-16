Crimean Prosecutor's Office exposed over 50 individuals who assisted the occupiers during the annexation of the peninsula - OGP

The Prosecutor's Office of Crimea, together with investigators from the SBU, police, and SBI, has notified more than 50 citizens of suspicion who, during the occupation of the Crimean peninsula, voluntarily sided with the occupiers and assisted them in organizing the annexation. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

Among those suspected are former Ukrainian judges and law enforcement officers, top officials of the occupation administrations, participants in illegal "elections," and those who transferred resources to the Russian army or spread propaganda. Some "ministers of Themis" made decisions on the deportation of Crimeans who refused to take Russian passports.

Among the suspects: "ministers of Themis" of the occupation courts who made decisions on the deportation of Crimeans for refusing to obtain Russian passports; former law enforcement officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Security Service, the State Border Guard Service, the state forest protection, prosecutors and judges who betrayed the state and sided with the enemy; participants in "elections" to the occupation "city councils" and the "State Council of the Republic of Crimea"; top officials of the occupation administrations, including the "Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea," the "Minister of Housing and Communal Services," as well as officials of local authorities" - noted the OGP.

They are suspected of treason, as well as violating the laws of war, collaboration, aiding the aggressor state, and justifying Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Despite the lack of access to the territory, the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol works daily to document crimes committed in Crimea. After all, the main task of the prosecutor's office is to ensure the inevitability of punishment and bring the perpetrators to justice. - summarized in the prosecutor's message on Telegram.

