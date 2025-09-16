$41.230.05
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
10:07 AM • 4340 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 4344 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 10349 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
08:08 AM • 14222 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 11891 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 23863 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgetsPhoto
06:54 AM • 22489 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 56307 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 66060 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Crimean Prosecutor's Office exposed over 50 individuals who assisted the occupiers during the annexation of the peninsula - OGP

Kyiv • UNN

• 56 views

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

The Crimean Prosecutor's Office, together with the SBU, police, and SBI, reported suspicions against more than 50 citizens who voluntarily sided with the occupiers during the annexation of the Crimean Peninsula. Among the suspects are former Ukrainian judges, law enforcement officers, and top officials of the occupation administrations.

Crimean Prosecutor's Office exposed over 50 individuals who assisted the occupiers during the annexation of the peninsula - OGP

The Prosecutor's Office of Crimea, together with investigators from the SBU, police, and SBI, has notified more than 50 citizens of suspicion who, during the occupation of the Crimean peninsula, voluntarily sided with the occupiers and assisted them in organizing the annexation. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, writes UNN.

Details

Details

Among those suspected are former Ukrainian judges and law enforcement officers, top officials of the occupation administrations, participants in illegal "elections," and those who transferred resources to the Russian army or spread propaganda. Some "ministers of Themis" made decisions on the deportation of Crimeans who refused to take Russian passports.

Among the suspects: "ministers of Themis" of the occupation courts who made decisions on the deportation of Crimeans for refusing to obtain Russian passports; former law enforcement officers of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, the Security Service, the State Border Guard Service, the state forest protection, prosecutors and judges who betrayed the state and sided with the enemy; participants in "elections" to the occupation "city councils" and the "State Council of the Republic of Crimea"; top officials of the occupation administrations, including the "Deputy Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Crimea," the "Minister of Housing and Communal Services," as well as officials of local authorities"

- noted the OGP.

- noted the OGP.

They are suspected of treason, as well as violating the laws of war, collaboration, aiding the aggressor state, and justifying Russian aggression in Ukraine.

Ukraine does not recognize the holding of "elections" by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory - Ministry of Foreign Affairs15.09.25, 14:05 • 3080 views

Despite the lack of access to the territory, the Prosecutor's Office of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol works daily to document crimes committed in Crimea. After all, the main task of the prosecutor's office is to ensure the inevitability of punishment and bring the perpetrators to justice.

- summarized in the prosecutor's message on Telegram.

- summarized in the prosecutor's message on Telegram.

Prosecutors documented 30 new crimes of the Russian Federation: suspicions were served on a former minister from Yanukovych's time and the "head of the LPR"15.09.25, 19:12 • 3750 views

Stepan Haftko

War in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine