Prosecutors documented 30 new crimes of the Russian Federation: suspicions were served on a former minister from Yanukovych's time and the "head of the LPR"

$41.280.03
48.390.12
ukenru
03:43 PM • 1510 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
02:18 PM • 6982 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
12:27 PM • 14149 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 18875 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 46448 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
September 15, 03:31 AM • 33414 views
"Unlikely": Pope Leo XIV spoke about the possibility of Vatican mediation in Russia's war against Ukraine
September 15, 01:55 AM • 31100 views
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks
Exclusive
September 14, 01:13 PM • 35392 views
GRU drones attacked a leading military chemical production facility in Russia's Perm KraiPhoto
September 14, 09:08 AM • 57251 views
General Staff confirms damage to key Russian oil refinery
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 72868 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
2m/s
34%
753mm
Popular news
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 20614 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 18370 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 28340 views
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 23372 views
Funicular Murder: Those Present in Court Could Not Hold Back Tears During Prosecutor General's SpeechPhoto11:55 AM • 8508 views
Publications
Bonus and benefits system, or why a large number of pharmacies are not feared in developed countriesSeptember 15, 09:21 AM • 23440 views
Making wine at home: a refined and intoxicating recipeSeptember 15, 08:30 AM • 28408 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 46453 views
A real feast for Ukrainian gourmets: TOP 3 recipes for Borscht DayPhotoSeptember 13, 04:18 PM • 28836 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 107899 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Xi Jinping
Ruslan Kravchenko
Vadym Filashkin
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Poland
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 18426 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 20670 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 29810 views
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 36105 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 85514 views
Actual
TikTok
Truth Social
Bild
The New York Times
Shahed-136

Prosecutors documented 30 new crimes of the Russian Federation: suspicions were served on a former minister from Yanukovych's time and the "head of the LPR"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 126 views

Over the week, 30 war and collaboration crimes were recorded, and suspicions were announced against a former minister of revenues from Yanukovych's time and his accomplice. The case of the "head of the LPR" has been sent to court.

Prosecutors documented 30 new crimes of the Russian Federation: suspicions were served on a former minister from Yanukovych's time and the "head of the LPR"

Over the past week, 30 war and collaboration crimes have been recorded, and suspicions have been announced against the former Minister of Revenues and Duties during Yanukovych's time, his accomplice, and representatives of the occupation "authorities." The case of the so-called "head of the LPR" has already been sent to court, reports the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Last week, 30 criminal offenses were registered, a significant portion of which are crimes against human life and health, as well as offenses with signs of collaboration. 10 people were notified of suspicion.

- the post says.

Among them, in particular, "the former Minister of Revenues and Duties of Ukraine during Yanukovych's time and his accomplice - an entrepreneur from Donetsk region." According to the investigation, they used their connections and resources for the benefit of the Russian Federation and contributed to the economic strengthening of the enemy. Their actions were qualified as aiding the aggressor state.

In addition, as stated, three residents of Luhansk region were notified of suspicion, who voluntarily went to work for the illegal law enforcement agencies of the "LPR." This refers to the so-called acting "prosecutor" of Antratsytivskyi district of the LPR, "senior assistant" and "assistant prosecutor of Krasnodonskyi district of the LPR." The indictment against the "head of the LPR" has been sent to court.

A separate area of work for prosecutors is bringing to justice the leadership of the occupation regime in the seized territories. This week, an indictment against the "head of the LPR" was sent to court.

- added the prosecutors.

He is charged with several crimes at once:

  • treason (Part 1, 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
    • encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
      • creation of a terrorist organization (Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);
        • actions aimed at violent change of the constitutional order (Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

          This person is one of the key organizers of the pseudo-state entity "LPR", which carries out the instructions of the highest political and military leadership of the Russian Federation. It is through his activities that the influence of the aggressor state on the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region is strengthened.

          - emphasized the OGP.

          Donbas has always been considered by Russians as a springboard for an offensive in Ukraine - Zelenskyy12.08.25, 22:40 • 3884 views

          Yevhen Ustimenko

          SocietyWar in UkrainePoliticsCrimes and emergencies
          Donetsk Oblast
          Luhansk Oblast
          Prosecutor General of Ukraine
          Ukraine