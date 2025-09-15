Prosecutors documented 30 new crimes of the Russian Federation: suspicions were served on a former minister from Yanukovych's time and the "head of the LPR"

Over the past week, 30 war and collaboration crimes have been recorded, and suspicions have been announced against the former Minister of Revenues and Duties during Yanukovych's time, his accomplice, and representatives of the occupation "authorities." The case of the so-called "head of the LPR" has already been sent to court, reports the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

Last week, 30 criminal offenses were registered, a significant portion of which are crimes against human life and health, as well as offenses with signs of collaboration. 10 people were notified of suspicion. - the post says.

Among them, in particular, "the former Minister of Revenues and Duties of Ukraine during Yanukovych's time and his accomplice - an entrepreneur from Donetsk region." According to the investigation, they used their connections and resources for the benefit of the Russian Federation and contributed to the economic strengthening of the enemy. Their actions were qualified as aiding the aggressor state.

In addition, as stated, three residents of Luhansk region were notified of suspicion, who voluntarily went to work for the illegal law enforcement agencies of the "LPR." This refers to the so-called acting "prosecutor" of Antratsytivskyi district of the LPR, "senior assistant" and "assistant prosecutor of Krasnodonskyi district of the LPR." The indictment against the "head of the LPR" has been sent to court.

A separate area of work for prosecutors is bringing to justice the leadership of the occupation regime in the seized territories. This week, an indictment against the "head of the LPR" was sent to court. - added the prosecutors.

He is charged with several crimes at once:

treason (Part 1, 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine (Part 2 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

creation of a terrorist organization (Part 1 of Article 258-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

actions aimed at violent change of the constitutional order (Part 1 of Article 109 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This person is one of the key organizers of the pseudo-state entity "LPR", which carries out the instructions of the highest political and military leadership of the Russian Federation. It is through his activities that the influence of the aggressor state on the temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region is strengthened. - emphasized the OGP.

