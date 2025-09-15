Ukraine does not recognize the holding of "elections" by the Russian Federation in the temporarily occupied territory - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has declared null and void the results of the illegal "elections" held by Russia in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, writes UNN.

We emphasize that Russia's organization of so-called "elections" in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine is illegal, and their results are null and void. No individuals allegedly "elected" as a result of this farce will have any legal grounds to perform official duties. - the statement reads.

The ministry stressed that any bodies, their officials and employees in the temporarily occupied territory, as well as all their activities, are considered illegal if they are created, elected or appointed in a manner not provided for by the legislation of Ukraine.

We once again confirm that all persons involved in the organization and conduct of any "elections" in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine will be held accountable in accordance with the current legislation of Ukraine and within the framework of international legal processes, and will also be subject to existing and future sanctions regimes in Ukrainian and foreign jurisdictions. - the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated.

The ministry expressed confidence that allies and partners, as before, will not recognize the results of such pseudo-elections, will not contact representatives of the occupation authorities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, and will not take any actions that could violate the policy of non-recognition of the Russian occupation of Ukrainian lands.

Addition

On September 14, the Russian Federation held a so-called "single day of voting", during which, contrary to the norms and principles of international law, the imitation of the election process also took place in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine, in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the city of Sevastopol.

This year, the occupation authorities held "by-elections" for deputies of the city councils of the temporarily occupied Sevastopol and Simferopol, as well as the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol.

Recall

The Center for National Resistance reported on the absence of turnout in the so-called "governor elections" in occupied Sevastopol. Local residents ignored the propaganda show, which indicates the true "legitimacy" of the occupiers.