Occupants covered 9 settlements in Donetsk region with fire: three people were injured, rescuers are eliminating the consequences

As a result of another attack on the Donetsk region by Russian invaders, 55 civilian objects were destroyed, including 30 residential buildings. People were injured in Pokrovsk, Myronograd and Kostiantynivka. Rescuers eliminated the consequences of fires in private buildings and at an agricultural enterprise.

UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk region Police and the State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region.

Details

Three people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region:

"KAB-250" air bomb, "Smerch" MLRS and a drone are the means by which the enemy struck Kostiantynivka. As a result of the attack, one person was injured. 4 apartment buildings and 6 private houses, as well as a car, were damaged.

In addition:

Russian troops dropped a "KAB-250" bomb on Myrnohrad - a civilian was injured there, and 6 private houses were destroyed.

in Pokrovsk, a person was injured as a result of an enemy attack.

Among other incidents:

the Russian Armed Forces hit the village of Dovha Balka, Kramatorsk district, with the Smerch MLRS - 2 garages and 12 vehicles were damaged;

Russian troops dropped a "KAB-250" air bomb on Berestok - 7 private houses were destroyed;

Illinivka was attacked by the occupiers with the Smerch MLRS - 2 houses and a car were damaged;

as a result of artillery shelling in Yablunivka, Kramatorsk district, 3 houses were damaged;

in Oleksandro-Kalynove - 2 private houses, a church, a house of culture, an administrative building.

55 civilian objects were destroyed, including 30 residential buildings, - the Donetsk region police sums up

The Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region reports that rescuers are eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling in the village of Illinivka, Kramatorsk district.

Emergency workers eliminated a fire that engulfed the roof of a house and items of previous use on a total area of 100 m².

According to the SES, in the village of Sviatohorivka, Pokrovsk district, a fire broke out in a warehouse building of an agricultural enterprise as a result of an enemy hit.

Rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 500 square meters.

The situation in the region remains tense.

Supplement

Over the past day, the police recorded 2,267 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector.

Let's remind

Russian troops are intensively shelling the Kupyansk district with guided aerial bombs and FPV drones. There is destruction, four people have an acute reaction to stress, and it is dangerous to move around the city.

