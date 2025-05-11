Occupants covered 9 settlements in Donetsk region with fire: three people were injured, rescuers are eliminating the consequences

$41.510.00
46.890.00
ukenru
Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details
05:32 AM • 11477 views

Trump made a statement after Putin refused to start a ceasefire on May 12: details

May 10, 02:21 PM • 36072 views

Macron announced elements of deterring the Russian Federation after the start of the ceasefire

May 10, 10:49 AM • 65953 views

Ukraine and allies ready for complete ceasefire from Monday: leaders of "coalition of the willing" and Zelenskyy held conversation with Trump

May 9, 06:38 PM • 60675 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 88638 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 56256 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 70208 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 74002 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 64150 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 66285 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+13°
3.2m/s
44%
750mm
Popular news

US-China talks: Trump announces "great progress"

May 11, 02:41 AM • 4776 views

The first alert after Putin's "ceasefire" was announced in Kyiv

May 11, 03:01 AM • 13633 views

Explosions heard in Kyiv: enemy attacks with drones, air defense is working

May 11, 03:44 AM • 39405 views

A Ukrainian man was found dead in a hotel in Krakow

May 11, 04:34 AM • 13504 views

Five houses were damaged in the Kyiv region as a result of the morning attack, one person was injured - OVA

06:21 AM • 10654 views
Publications

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May 10, 06:30 AM • 36175 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 145424 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 156865 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 139246 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 200032 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Emmanuel Macron

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Tusk

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

United Kingdom

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The fifth chick has hatched from the star storks Hrytsyk and Odarka

May 10, 11:35 AM • 17827 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 88638 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 48596 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 55339 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 63711 views
Actual

YouTube

Grand Theft Auto

B61 nuclear bomb

155 mm SpGH Zuzana

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Occupants covered 9 settlements in Donetsk region with fire: three people were injured, rescuers are eliminating the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1374 views

Russian troops shelled 9 settlements in Donetsk region. Three people were injured in Pokrovsk, Myronohrad and Kostiantynivka, dozens of civilian objects were damaged.

Occupants covered 9 settlements in Donetsk region with fire: three people were injured, rescuers are eliminating the consequences

As a result of another attack on the Donetsk region by Russian invaders, 55 civilian objects were destroyed, including 30 residential buildings. People were injured in Pokrovsk, Myronograd and Kostiantynivka. Rescuers eliminated the consequences of fires in private buildings and at an agricultural enterprise.

UNN reports with reference to the Donetsk region Police and the State Emergency Service of the Donetsk region.

Details

Three people were injured as a result of Russian shelling of Donetsk region:

"KAB-250" air bomb, "Smerch" MLRS and a drone are the means by which the enemy struck Kostiantynivka. As a result of the attack, one person was injured. 4 apartment buildings and 6 private houses, as well as a car, were damaged.

In addition:

  • Russian troops dropped a "KAB-250" bomb on Myrnohrad - a civilian was injured there, and 6 private houses were destroyed.
    • in Pokrovsk, a person was injured as a result of an enemy attack.

      Among other incidents:

      • the Russian Armed Forces hit the village of Dovha Balka, Kramatorsk district, with the Smerch MLRS - 2 garages and 12 vehicles were damaged;
        • Russian troops dropped a "KAB-250" air bomb on Berestok - 7 private houses were destroyed;
          • Illinivka was attacked by the occupiers with the Smerch MLRS - 2 houses and a car were damaged;
            • as a result of artillery shelling in Yablunivka, Kramatorsk district, 3 houses were damaged;
              • in Oleksandro-Kalynove - 2 private houses, a church, a house of culture, an administrative building.

                55 civilian objects were destroyed, including 30 residential buildings,

                - the Donetsk region police sums up

                The Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region reports that rescuers are eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling in the village of Illinivka, Kramatorsk district.

                Emergency workers eliminated a fire that engulfed the roof of a house and items of previous use on a total area of 100 m².

                According to the SES, in the village of Sviatohorivka, Pokrovsk district, a fire broke out in a warehouse building of an agricultural enterprise as a result of an enemy hit.

                Rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 500 square meters.

                The situation in the region remains tense.

                Supplement

                Over the past day, the police recorded 2,267 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector.

                Let's remind

                Russian troops are intensively shelling the Kupyansk district with guided aerial bombs and FPV drones. There is destruction, four people have an acute reaction to stress, and it is dangerous to move around the city.

                Zaporizhzhia NPP is again under threat of blackout due to a Russian strike07.05.25, 15:25 • 6350 views

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                Ihor Telezhnikov

                War
                KAB-250
                Pokrovsk
                Donetsk Oblast
                BM-30 Smerch
                Konstantinovka
                Brent
                $63.84
                Bitcoin
                $104,683.40
                S&P 500
                $5,664.27
                Tesla
                $297.16
                Газ TTF
                $34.62
                Золото
                $3,333.90
                Ethereum
                $2,515.68