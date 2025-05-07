Zaporizhzhia NPP is again under threat of blackout due to a Russian strike

As a result of enemy shelling, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost power from one of the two external power lines connecting the temporarily occupied ZNPP to the unified energy system of Ukraine. One of the ZNPP power lines was de-energized as a result of the attack, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

According to the agency, the station is currently receiving power from only one power line. Ensuring the external power supply of the station, which is necessary for safe operation, is again under threat. In the event of a complete disconnection from the power system, another blackout may occur at the ZNPP, which will pose a serious threat to radiation safety.

Due to the Russian strike, one of the power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power system was disconnected again. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will do everything possible to restore power to the ZNPP as soon as possible. De-occupation of the station is the key to its safe operation - said Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko.

It will be recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the ZNPP has already experienced a complete blackout 8 times and has repeatedly been on the verge of a blackout.