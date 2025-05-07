Zaporizhzhia NPP is again under threat of blackout due to a Russian strike

$41.450.15
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports

They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records

Domestic violence: Number of appeals fell almost by half in 2025 - National Police

The Catholic world awaits the appearance of white smoke: the conclave begins today in the Vatican

Number of casualties from the Russian massive attack on Kyiv has risen again: new footage of the aftermath

A dog that bit children in Brovary is looking for a family: what is known about the dog

Friedrich Merz was elected Chancellor of Germany on his second attempt

EU has presented a roadmap for phasing out Russian energy: this includes Russian natural gas, uranium and "shadow fleet"

Kadyrov's resignation threatens the stability of Putin's regime – ISW

In Kyiv, 2 people died and 5 were injured, including 4 children, as a result of a drone attack

NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

Russian attack on Kyiv has already affected five districts: a business center has been damaged

In Kyiv region, an enemy drone attack damaged new buildings: consequences shown

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
They set records and increase yields: the story of the agricultural institute that made it into the Book of Records
NABU officers, prosecutors and tax officials – who will head the Bureau of Economic Security?

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

Met Gala 2025: celebrities impressed with their looks, Rihanna announced her third pregnancy

Netflix released a teaser for the final season of "Squid Game": release date

Sasha Bo's ex-husband is getting married for the second time

Zaporizhzhia NPP is again under threat of blackout due to a Russian strike

Kyiv • UNN

Zaporizhzhia NPP is again under threat of blackout due to Russian shelling. The station receives power from only one power line, which poses a threat to radiation safety.

Zaporizhzhia NPP is again under threat of blackout due to a Russian strike

As a result of enemy shelling, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant lost power from one of the two external power lines connecting the temporarily occupied ZNPP to the unified energy system of Ukraine. One of the ZNPP power lines was de-energized as a result of the attack, UNN reports with reference to the Ministry of Energy.

Details

According to the agency, the station is currently receiving power from only one power line. Ensuring the external power supply of the station, which is necessary for safe operation, is again under threat. In the event of a complete disconnection from the power system, another blackout may occur at the ZNPP, which will pose a serious threat to radiation safety.

Due to the Russian strike, one of the power lines connecting the temporarily occupied Zaporizhzhia NPP to the Ukrainian power system was disconnected again. As soon as the security situation allows, energy workers will do everything possible to restore power to the ZNPP as soon as possible. De-occupation of the station is the key to its safe operation 

- said Minister of Energy Herman Galushchenko.

Only with Ukrainian technical workers: Zelenskyy on the possible format of US management over the Zaporizhzhia NPP22.04.25, 20:12 • 6054 views

It will be recalled that since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the ZNPP has already experienced a complete blackout 8 times and has repeatedly been on the verge of a blackout.

Antonina Tumanova

WarTechnologies
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Herman Galushchenko
Ukraine
