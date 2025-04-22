Only with Ukrainian technical workers: Zelenskyy on the possible format of US management over the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant can only function if it is maintained by Ukrainian technical personnel. The United States does not have such capabilities. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, writes UNN.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP itself is not working today. And without Ukraine, it will not work. And the United States, with all due respect, will not be enough. We need our technical staff. The format of US management over this station is possible only together with our technical workers - Zelensky explained.

He added that in this context, the issue with the station's personnel, their working conditions, living conditions, and so on, remains unresolved.

Access to water is important here, infrastructure for the life of these people, they are citizens of Ukraine, the safety of these people. Where will they live, what about their children? Many questions. What can be signed or not signed? What can be agreed to or not agreed to. If this station is under the Russians, and tomorrow it will be under the Americans, then the question remains: what about the people? - the Head of State explained.

Zelensky also noted that he had heard many rumors about the joint management of the ZNPP together with the Americans, but there were no official proposals.

If the Americans are with us, the Russians are gone, we do it together, we earn money on energy, I think it's normal. But I have never heard an official proposal, although there are many rumors and messages - the President summarized.

Addition

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, have heard explosions and periodic gunfire almost every day for the past week.

"Military actions are still being carried out near nuclear facilities, exposing their safety to constant risk," – said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that Russia is manipulating nuclear safety, using the occupied ZNPP to blackmail Europe. Ukraine appealed to international partners to increase pressure on the Russians.