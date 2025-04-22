$41.380.02
The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy
06:22 PM • 2998 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

05:32 PM • 9964 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

01:40 PM • 50755 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

Exclusive
April 22, 09:55 AM • 69117 views

The Rada demands that the NACP check Vasylchenko, the head of the Supervisory Board of "Derzhzembank", for a conflict of interest

April 22, 08:27 AM • 91119 views

Vatican announces date of Pope's funeral: ceremony to take place on Saturday

Exclusive
April 22, 07:51 AM • 148928 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 117198 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 225663 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 117718 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 85005 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Publications
Exclusives
Only with Ukrainian technical workers: Zelenskyy on the possible format of US management over the Zaporizhzhia NPP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3566 views

The President emphasized that Ukrainian technical personnel are needed for the operation of the Zaporizhzhia NPP. He also noted that he had heard rumors about joint management of the station with the Americans, but no official proposals had been received.

Only with Ukrainian technical workers: Zelenskyy on the possible format of US management over the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant can only function if it is maintained by Ukrainian technical personnel. The United States does not have such capabilities. This was announced by the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky, writes UNN.

The Zaporizhzhia NPP itself is not working today. And without Ukraine, it will not work. And the United States, with all due respect, will not be enough. We need our technical staff. The format of US management over this station is possible only together with our technical workers 

- Zelensky explained.

He added that in this context, the issue with the station's personnel, their working conditions, living conditions, and so on, remains unresolved.

Access to water is important here, infrastructure for the life of these people, they are citizens of Ukraine, the safety of these people. Where will they live, what about their children? Many questions. What can be signed or not signed? What can be agreed to or not agreed to. If this station is under the Russians, and tomorrow it will be under the Americans, then the question remains: what about the people? 

- the Head of State explained.

Zelensky also noted that he had heard many rumors about the joint management of the ZNPP together with the Americans, but there were no official proposals.

If the Americans are with us, the Russians are gone, we do it together, we earn money on energy, I think it's normal. But I have never heard an official proposal, although there are many rumors and messages 

- the President summarized.

Addition

Representatives of the International Atomic Energy Agency, who work at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, have heard explosions and periodic gunfire almost every day for the past week. 

"Military actions are still being carried out near nuclear facilities, exposing their safety to constant risk," – said IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reported that Russia is manipulating nuclear safety, using the occupied ZNPP to blackmail Europe. Ukraine appealed to international partners to increase pressure on the Russians.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

WarPolitics
Rafael Grossi
International Atomic Energy Agency
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
Europe
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
