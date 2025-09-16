Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 18

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of the night attack by Russian troops, 18 people have already been reported injured, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Already 18 wounded - the number of victims of the night enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing - Fedorov wrote.

According to him, residents of the regional center continue to seek medical help for shrapnel wounds, concussions, and acute stress reactions.

Most people, after receiving medical care, will continue to be treated at home, he noted.

Addition

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that one person died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an enemy missile attack, and 13 people were injured, including 2 children.

As the head of the Regional Military Administration reported, the enemy struck the regional center at least 10 times, presumably with the "Tornado-S" MLRS. The attacks hit two districts of the city - Komunarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi.

Fedorov also reported that 10 apartment buildings, 12 private houses, two of which caught fire, were damaged. Several non-residential buildings were also damaged, one of which burned down.

According to the State Emergency Service, large-scale fires broke out: fire engulfed three residential buildings with an area of 350 square meters, two trucks in a parking lot, and a car service station with an area of 600 square meters.

One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on Zaporizhzhia

Over the past day in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, two people died and 14 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Polohy district and Zaporizhzhia. During the day, the occupiers launched 540 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 134 reports were received about damage to apartment and private houses, commercial premises, enterprises, electrical equipment, cars, and outbuildings.