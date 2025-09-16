$41.280.03
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
07:46 AM • 3226 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 11135 views
Digital detox: how to reduce time spent on gadgets
06:54 AM • 13656 views
Trump likely to meet Zelensky next week in New York - Rubio
September 15, 05:38 PM • 48038 views
Syrskyi dismissed two corps commanders due to personnel and territorial losses - General Staff
September 15, 03:43 PM • 59471 views
Government approved Draft Budget-2026 with a deficit of 18.4% of GDP
Exclusive
September 15, 02:18 PM • 42750 views
The cryptocurrency market in Ukraine will not be legalized anytime soon. The Rada explained the reason
Exclusive
September 15, 12:27 PM • 45070 views
Crimes involving unregistered weapons are on the rise: leading regions named
Exclusive
September 15, 09:58 AM • 42558 views
Why private carriers have not yet joined the Automated Fare Collection System in minibuses: KMDA's answer
Exclusive
September 15, 05:44 AM • 77548 views
Solar eclipse on September 21: astrologer revealed how it will change the life of each Zodiac sign
Number of injured in Russia's night attack on Zaporizhzhia has risen to 18

Kyiv • UNN

 • 636 views

In Zaporizhzhia, after the night attack by Russian troops, the number of victims has risen to 18 people. People are seeking medical attention for shrapnel wounds, concussions, and acute stress reactions.

In Zaporizhzhia, as a result of the night attack by Russian troops, 18 people have already been reported injured, said Ivan Fedorov, head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, on Tuesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Already 18 wounded - the number of victims of the night enemy attack on Zaporizhzhia is increasing

- Fedorov wrote.

According to him, residents of the regional center continue to seek medical help for shrapnel wounds, concussions, and acute stress reactions.

Most people, after receiving medical care, will continue to be treated at home, he noted.

Addition

Earlier, the State Emergency Service reported that one person died in Zaporizhzhia as a result of an enemy missile attack, and 13 people were injured, including 2 children.

As the head of the Regional Military Administration reported, the enemy struck the regional center at least 10 times, presumably with the "Tornado-S" MLRS. The attacks hit two districts of the city - Komunarskyi and Shevchenkivskyi.

Fedorov also reported that 10 apartment buildings, 12 private houses, two of which caught fire, were damaged. Several non-residential buildings were also damaged, one of which burned down.

According to the State Emergency Service, large-scale fires broke out: fire engulfed three residential buildings with an area of 350 square meters, two trucks in a parking lot, and a car service station with an area of 600 square meters.

One dead and seven wounded: details of the massive attack on Zaporizhzhia16.09.25, 01:34 • 20944 views

Over the past day in the Zaporizhzhia region, according to the head of the Regional Military Administration, two people died and 14 were injured as a result of enemy attacks on the Polohy district and Zaporizhzhia. During the day, the occupiers launched 540 strikes on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. 134 reports were received about damage to apartment and private houses, commercial premises, enterprises, electrical equipment, cars, and outbuildings.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
BM-30 Smerch
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia