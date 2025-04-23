"Burned almost completely": Secondary detonation "finished off" the enemy's 51st arsenal near Moscow – CCD

"Iskanders", "Kinzhal", "Tochki-U" and ammunition for "Grads", "Smerchs", "Hurricanes". In Russia, the 51st GRAU weapons arsenal, which was based in the Vladimir region near Kirzhach, was almost completely destroyed. This was announced by the head of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council Andriy Kovalenko in Telegram, reports UNN.

The 51st GRAU arsenal burned down well, secondary detonation, the fire engulfed it almost completely - he wrote.

Addition

The arsenal is located east of Moscow, near the city of Kirzhach in the Vladimir region, more than 500 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

According to open sources, there were significant stocks of artillery shells, missiles of various types, including "Iskander", "Tochka-U", "Kinzhal", ammunition for Pantsir-S1, S-300, S-400 complexes, as well as "Grad", "Smerch", "Hurricane".

Recall

On the eve, Ukrainian military blew up a large warehouse of Russian ammunition in the Kirzhach district, where 105 thousand tons of weapons were stored. The governor of the region and numerous Russian media confirmed the explosions and a large-scale fire.