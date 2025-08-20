Russian missile strike on market in Kostiantynivka: at least three dead, seven injured – OVA

$41.360.10
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 16549 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 17128 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 31187 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 118423 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 46265 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 45147 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 44104 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 174294 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 146340 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 128075 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative

Exclusive

08:52 AM • 23918 views


"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name
09:18 AM • 22880 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger

Exclusive

11:22 AM • 16546 views


Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!


Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
August 20, 08:14 AM • 118394 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump

Exclusive

August 19, 12:13 PM • 174282 views


Russian missile strike on market in Kostiantynivka: at least three dead, seven injured – OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 700 views

Russians shelled Kostiantynivka with Smerch MLRS, targeting civilian infrastructure. Three people were killed, four were injured, and trade pavilions and houses were destroyed.

Russian missile strike on market in Kostiantynivka: at least three dead, seven injured – OVA

At least three people were killed and four more were injured as a result of another Russian strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the occupiers fired eight rockets from Smerch multiple rocket launchers at the city, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure – a market.

As a result of the shelling, the following were destroyed and damaged:

  • 15 trade pavilions;
    • 8 private houses;
      • 6 multi-story buildings;
        • a shop, 2 cars, and a power line.

          Filashkin emphasized that the attack aimed to kill civilians:

          The Russians strike to kill and injure as many civilians as possible. Donetsk region remains dangerous for life. I urge everyone – evacuate in advance!

          - reported the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

          Airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: occupiers destroyed houses, there are casualties among civilians19.08.25, 16:00 • 3800 views

          Stepan Haftko

          SocietyWar in Ukraine
          Vadym Filashkin
          Donetsk Oblast
          Multiple rocket launcher
          BM-30 Smerch
          Konstantinovka