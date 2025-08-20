Russian missile strike on market in Kostiantynivka: at least three dead, seven injured – OVA

At least three people were killed and four more were injured as a result of another Russian strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region. This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Vadym Filashkin, writes UNN.

Details

According to him, the occupiers fired eight rockets from Smerch multiple rocket launchers at the city, deliberately targeting civilian infrastructure – a market.

As a result of the shelling, the following were destroyed and damaged:

15 trade pavilions;

8 private houses;

6 multi-story buildings;

a shop, 2 cars, and a power line.

Filashkin emphasized that the attack aimed to kill civilians:

The Russians strike to kill and injure as many civilians as possible. Donetsk region remains dangerous for life. I urge everyone – evacuate in advance! - reported the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration.

Airstrikes on Kostiantynivka: occupiers destroyed houses, there are casualties among civilians