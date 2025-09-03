17-year-old girl suffered a concussion, others - shrapnel wounds: consequences of the Russian shelling of Druzhkivka in Donetsk region

The occupiers shelled Druzhkivka in Donetsk region: 7 people were wounded, buildings and cars were destroyed.

UNN reports with reference to the head of the Donetsk Regional State Administration, Vadym Filashkin.

Details

The occupiers shelled Druzhkivka with Smerch MLRS. As a result of the attack, 7 civilians were injured.

Among the injured is a 17-year-old girl who suffered a concussion. Other victims received shrapnel wounds and concussions. - reported the head of the OVA.

The invaders caused further destruction. In the Donetsk city of Druzhkivka, 6 apartment buildings, as well as educational institutions and vehicles, were damaged.

As of 4:34 PM, it was known that the consequences of the shelling by the Rashists were being eliminated.

Currently, utility services are working on site.

Recall

In Donetsk region, forced evacuation of over 1800 children from Druzhkivka and several villages has been announced. This decision was made due to daily shelling of the region by Russian troops.