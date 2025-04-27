In Uruguay, the Russian embassy caught fire: the cause has been revealed

$41.690.00
Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone
Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 19212 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 66459 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 65854 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 49862 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 110611 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 60747 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 50157 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 50580 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 53934 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 41874 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Zhytomyr region under drone attack: houses damaged, police officers injured

April 27, 07:35 AM • 9426 views

India and Pakistan: Shooting continues on the line of control for the third night in a row

April 27, 08:02 AM • 24677 views

Pope Francis' tomb opened to visitors for the first time: details

08:35 AM • 6968 views

Explosion in Iranian port: at least 25 dead, 800 injured

09:19 AM • 16678 views

Duda on Zelenskyy and Trump's meeting: the most important thing is the interests of Poland and the Poles

10:41 AM • 5740 views
Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 110611 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 94412 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 123912 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 174467 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 334271 views
UNN Lite

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 66459 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 36033 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 72063 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 63352 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 67247 views
In Uruguay, the Russian embassy caught fire: the cause has been revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 960 views

On Saturday, a fire broke out in the building of the Russian embassy in Montevideo. The likely cause is a faulty air conditioner; the fire has been extinguished.

In Uruguay, the Russian embassy caught fire: the cause has been revealed

A fire broke out in the building of the Russian embassy in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, on Saturday. The likely cause is a faulty air conditioner. This was reported by UNN with reference to EL PAIS.

Details

This Saturday, at least two fire brigades arrived at the Russian embassy, located in the Positos district of Montevideo, after receiving calls about a thick column of smoke rising from one of the rooms.

The fire, which likely started due to a faulty air conditioner, was extinguished by firefighters at the scene. To act, firefighters had to use electric saws to remove the grate that blocked access to the air duct through which the smoke was coming out.

 - the statement reads.

Outside, in front of the embassy, a fire truck was stationed to help officials inside.

In order to prevent a recurrence of the incident, fire safety officers inspected the Russian embassy, while continuing to work on natural ventilation of the room in which a lot of smoke had accumulated.

Addition

In the Vladimir region near Kirzhach, the 51st GRAU arsenal almost completely burned down. It stored missiles and ammunition for "Grads","Smerchs", and "Uragans".

A strong fire broke out in the Russian "Moscow City": eyewitnesses reported an explosion23.04.25, 16:39 • 6242 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

BM-27 Uragan
BM-30 Smerch
Uruguay
