In Uruguay, the Russian embassy caught fire: the cause has been revealed

A fire broke out in the building of the Russian embassy in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, on Saturday. The likely cause is a faulty air conditioner. This was reported by UNN with reference to EL PAIS.

Details

This Saturday, at least two fire brigades arrived at the Russian embassy, located in the Positos district of Montevideo, after receiving calls about a thick column of smoke rising from one of the rooms.

The fire, which likely started due to a faulty air conditioner, was extinguished by firefighters at the scene. To act, firefighters had to use electric saws to remove the grate that blocked access to the air duct through which the smoke was coming out. - the statement reads.

Outside, in front of the embassy, a fire truck was stationed to help officials inside.

In order to prevent a recurrence of the incident, fire safety officers inspected the Russian embassy, while continuing to work on natural ventilation of the room in which a lot of smoke had accumulated.

Addition

