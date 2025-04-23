A strong fire broke out in the Russian "Moscow City": eyewitnesses reported an explosion

$41.520.14
47.710.05
ukenru
The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia
02:18 PM • 8752 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM • 15250 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 30623 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 22110 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 25439 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 25895 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 32851 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM • 43227 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 65872 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 92634 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+26°
1.7m/s
19%
748 mm
Popular news

"When energy means security." How Ukrainian company RSE is creating autonomous energy during the war

April 23, 06:22 AM • 57094 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 53003 views

Russian drone attack on bus in Marganets: 9 dead and 32 injured, investigation launched

April 23, 08:25 AM • 13826 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 28560 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 10480 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

02:18 PM • 8752 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

01:44 PM • 10945 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

12:40 PM • 30623 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

11:46 AM • 29031 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 53471 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Marco Rubio

Jonas Gahr Støre

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

Kyiv

Kharkiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

01:53 PM • 3352 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 32099 views

Trump's son communicates with college pals via Xbox, not giving out his number - media

April 22, 03:42 PM • 31778 views

George Clooney said that in 11 years of marriage, he never argued with his wife.

April 22, 10:22 AM • 61714 views

"Saved $65,000" of the remaining fee: Sebastian Stan confessed about work problems before the role in Marvel

April 22, 09:58 AM • 52078 views
Actual

The Washington Post

Financial Times

TikTok

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

A strong fire broke out in the Russian "Moscow City": eyewitnesses reported an explosion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2918 views

A strong fire broke out in the business district of Moscow. According to preliminary data, a car exploded in the underground parking lot of the Afimall shopping center, which caused the ignition of building materials.

A strong fire broke out in the Russian "Moscow City": eyewitnesses reported an explosion

A major fire broke out in the business district of the Russian capital, Moscow City, due to a car fire. Russian media reports that an explosion was heard before that, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, construction materials caught fire near the "Expocenter" in "Moscow City". There are no official comments yet.

Later, it was clarified that the fire was in the Afimall shopping center in Moscow, in the underground parking lot of which a car exploded. Eyewitnesses reported thick black smoke. The fire was given a higher level, firefighters are trying to cope with the flames.

Drivers of the rest of the cars, which were also parked in the parking lot, quickly took them to the street.

Later, Russian media also reported that the cause of the loud explosions in the parking lot of "Moscow City" were three cylinders with fuel. They exploded due to strong pressure.

Addition

A bearing plant APZ-20 burned down in Kursk. The fire area reached 17 thousand square meters. Up to 100 employees and 30 pieces of equipment worked to extinguish the fire.

In the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, which is capable of carrying Kh-22 missiles, crashed. The crew managed to eject, but one pilot died.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
Brent
$67.30
Bitcoin
$93,011.80
S&P 500
$5,452.46
Tesla
$246.88
Газ TTF
$34.06
Золото
$3,287.39
Ethereum
$1,786.11