A strong fire broke out in the Russian "Moscow City": eyewitnesses reported an explosion

A major fire broke out in the business district of the Russian capital, Moscow City, due to a car fire. Russian media reports that an explosion was heard before that, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary information, construction materials caught fire near the "Expocenter" in "Moscow City". There are no official comments yet.

Later, it was clarified that the fire was in the Afimall shopping center in Moscow, in the underground parking lot of which a car exploded. Eyewitnesses reported thick black smoke. The fire was given a higher level, firefighters are trying to cope with the flames.

Drivers of the rest of the cars, which were also parked in the parking lot, quickly took them to the street.

Later, Russian media also reported that the cause of the loud explosions in the parking lot of "Moscow City" were three cylinders with fuel. They exploded due to strong pressure.

Addition

A bearing plant APZ-20 burned down in Kursk. The fire area reached 17 thousand square meters. Up to 100 employees and 30 pieces of equipment worked to extinguish the fire.

In the Irkutsk region of the Russian Federation, a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber, which is capable of carrying Kh-22 missiles, crashed. The crew managed to eject, but one pilot died.