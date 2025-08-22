$41.220.16
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 11223 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 11891 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 10716 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 12294 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 14099 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 11194 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 17791 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 18783 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12960 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13844 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
107 combat engagements took place at the front: most of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

On August 22, 107 combat engagements took place. The enemy launched 1 missile and 52 air strikes, using 1419 kamikaze drones. The Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled numerous attacks, eliminating 53 occupiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

107 combat engagements took place at the front: most of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on August 22, 107 combat engagements took place. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

The enemy launched one missile and 52 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1419 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3033 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops.

- the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five assault actions of the occupiers, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy also launched ten air strikes, using 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 221 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of our units in the area of Ambarne and towards Kolodyazne, Ukrainian units repelled three attacks, one battle is currently ongoing.

Six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Kindrashivka, Myrny, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 19 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, and towards Serebryanka; combat engagements in some locations are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped five attempts by the invaders to advance near Bila Hora and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, and towards Stepanivka. The Defense Forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshyn, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 53 occupiers and wounded 41. Two artillery systems, 14 UAVs, five vehicles, a military-technical equipment warehouse, and five shelters for enemy personnel were hit.

- added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped ten attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Olhivske, Zaporizke, and Temirivka; a battle is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions at this time.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the area of Kamyanske, the invaders tried to advance once on the positions of our troops, but were repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, four attempts by the enemy to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

General Staff: Ukrainian Navy eliminated Russian drone base in Sevastopol22.08.25, 13:52 • 4870 views

Olga Rozgon

