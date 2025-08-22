107 combat engagements took place at the front: most of them in the Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

As of 10:00 PM on August 22, 107 combat engagements took place. The Defense Forces are focusing their efforts on disrupting the Russian invaders' offensive plans and depleting their combat potential. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

The enemy launched one missile and 52 air strikes, used one missile and dropped 79 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 1419 kamikaze drones, and carried out 3033 shellings of settlements and positions of our troops. - the report says.

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, since the beginning of the day, Ukrainian soldiers have repelled five assault actions of the occupiers, and one more combat engagement is still ongoing. The enemy also launched ten air strikes, using 20 guided aerial bombs, and carried out 221 shellings, two of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to storm the positions of our units in the area of Ambarne and towards Kolodyazne, Ukrainian units repelled three attacks, one battle is currently ongoing.

Six attacks were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of Kindrashivka, Myrny, Stepova Novoselivka, and Zahryzove.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers stopped 19 attacks by the invaders in the areas of Hrekivka, Zelena Dolyna, Kolodyazi, Torske, and towards Serebryanka; combat engagements in some locations are still ongoing.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy carried out three offensive actions in the areas of Hryhorivka, Vyyimka, and Pereyizne.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders stopped five attempts by the invaders to advance near Bila Hora and towards Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers today stormed the positions of our defenders seven times in the areas of Shcherbynivka, Toretsk, Poltavka, and towards Stepanivka. The Defense Forces are steadfastly holding back the pressure and repelled all enemy assault actions.

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy carried out 30 attacks. The occupiers tried to advance near the settlements of Nykanorivka, Novoekonomichne, Myrolyubivka, Rodynske, Bilytske, Sukhyi Yar, Chunyshyn, Zvirove, Udachne, Molodetske, Muravka, and Dachne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

According to preliminary estimates, today in this direction our soldiers eliminated 53 occupiers and wounded 41. Two artillery systems, 14 UAVs, five vehicles, a military-technical equipment warehouse, and five shelters for enemy personnel were hit. - added the General Staff.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Ukrainian units stopped ten attacks by the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Tovste, Shevchenko, Voskresenka, Olhivske, Zaporizke, and Temirivka; a battle is currently ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the enemy has not conducted any offensive actions at this time.

In the Orikhiv direction, in the area of Kamyanske, the invaders tried to advance once on the positions of our troops, but were repelled.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, four attempts by the enemy to advance on the positions of Ukrainian units failed.

