General Staff: Ukrainian Navy eliminated Russian drone base in Sevastopol

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Units of the Ukrainian Navy successfully attacked a drone basing point at the "Chersonesos" airfield in Sevastopol. Up to three "Mohajer-6" UAVs and two "Forpost" UAVs, which were used for reconnaissance in the Black Sea, were destroyed.

General Staff: Ukrainian Navy eliminated Russian drone base in Sevastopol

Units of the Ukrainian Navy destroyed a Russian drone deployment point in temporarily occupied Crimea, hitting several devices used for reconnaissance in the Black Sea. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, units and means of the Ukrainian Navy successfully struck a basing point for "Forpost" and "Mohajer-6" unmanned aerial vehicles at the "Chersones" airfield in Sevastopol, in the temporarily occupied territory of Crimea.

As a result of the operation, up to three "Mohajer-6" drones and two "Forpost" UAVs were destroyed.

These devices were used by Russian occupiers for aerial and maritime reconnaissance in the Black Sea, tracking the movement of Ukrainian ships, and observing the surface situation.

The General Staff emphasized that the strike significantly limited the enemy's ability to control the situation in the region, and also demonstrated the effectiveness of high-precision strikes on important military targets of the occupiers on the peninsula.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukrainian Navy
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Qods Mohajer-6
Simferopol
Black Sea
Crimea
Sevastopol