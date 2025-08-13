Malyuk: Crimean Bridge turned into an emergency structure after SBU strikes

$41.450.06
48.200.00
ukenru
06:18 AM • 1780 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 1950 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 22601 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 51796 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 39410 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 70988 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 39576 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 40100 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 109273 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 98721 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
0m/s
63%
756mm
Popular news
The Armed Forces of Ukraine recaptured the outskirts of Stepnohirsk, the enemy advanced in Donetsk region - DeepStatePhotoAugust 12, 09:16 PM • 10888 views
Russian Ministry of Defense accuses Ukraine of "preparing a provocation" to disrupt Trump-Putin meetingAugust 12, 10:43 PM • 11063 views
Business at the checkpoint: law enforcement officers who extorted money from drivers will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk regionAugust 13, 12:20 AM • 5368 views
The deputy commander of a military unit organized "remote service" and took away subordinates' paymentsPhoto02:17 AM • 12349 views
Consequences of Ukraine losing control over Donetsk Oblast for the front - ISW forecastPhoto02:50 AM • 12677 views
Publications
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo06:18 AM • 1774 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?August 12, 05:43 PM • 22595 views
Legal paradox or how the Supreme Court applied the same legal norm differently in similar casesAugust 12, 04:50 PM • 18781 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 51789 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhotoAugust 12, 01:48 PM • 70980 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Vasyl Malyuk
Marco Rubio
David Lammy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Leonardo DiCaprio unrecognized and searched by police in Ibiza05:47 AM • 3374 views
"Shrek 5" Premiere Officially Postponed: New Cinema Release Date SetVideoAugust 12, 06:19 PM • 11779 views
Legend back in action: Eddie Van Halen's guitar to be auctioned for the first time in 40 yearsAugust 12, 03:52 PM • 19803 views
"No more time": Madonna called on Pope Leo XIV to visit GazaAugust 12, 06:40 AM • 90775 views
Ronaldo got engaged to Rodriguez: model showed diamond ringPhotoAugust 11, 07:18 PM • 52661 views
Actual
Financial Times
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
Tu-95
Tupolev Tu-22M

Malyuk: Crimean Bridge turned into an emergency structure after SBU strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

The SBU successfully attacked the Crimean Bridge three times, rendering it unsuitable for Russian military logistics. The bridge now operates in a limited mode, allowing only trucks up to 5 tons.

Malyuk: Crimean Bridge turned into an emergency structure after SBU strikes

Three successful strikes by the Ukrainian special service on the Crimean Bridge have rendered it unsuitable for Russian military logistics: currently, only trucks weighing up to 5 tons can cross it. In particular, the last underwater strike seriously damaged the supports, and strikes on this structure have become the SBU's calling card, Vasyl Malyuk reported on the telethon, writes UNN.

Details

In fact, we have hundreds of implementations, and each of them deserves respect and attention. But if you need a bright calling card, it's the Crimean Bridge. The first time we approached from land, the second time – we approached along the water surface. And in 2025, we went underwater. Serious damage was inflicted on the corresponding supports, the so-called "bulls." And, in essence, the bridge today operates in a limited mode – trucks weighing no more than 5 tons move across it. The enemy does not move any military logistics there. Therefore, I would say, it is such an emergency structure

- Vasyl Malyuk noted.

According to him, during the last attack, the SBU delivered two strikes on the bridge, each with a power of 1.1 tons in TNT equivalent. At the same time, as the head of the SBU emphasized, the special service continues to fulfill the President's task of ending Russian dominance in the Black Sea. For this purpose, in particular, it is developing the direction of naval drones.

This is no longer just a kamikaze mode. These are multi-purpose platforms. These are "aircraft carriers": they carry FPV, machine gun armament. They fully engage in battle with enemy aircraft, mine, and can do much more.

- Malyuk emphasized.

Answering a journalist's question about the threat to his own life, the Head of the SBU replied that after successful attacks on the Crimean Bridge and the "Spiderweb" special operation, he became one of the top targets for the enemy.

They are constantly working on this. This is their priority. We understand this. Therefore, from a security perspective, I cannot tell all the details, but I have many backup command posts. Of course, I constantly change my places of residence. They cannot reach me through sabotage. So now they are working with missiles and Shaheds. However, I am not worried about this at all, it only motivates me. I am in front of you, sitting, alive, healthy, smiling, everything is fine.

- he concluded.

Recall

On June 23, SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk stated that the special service attacked the Crimean Bridge for the third time with explosives totaling 2200 kg, twice with 1100 kg each on the key supports of the illegal structure. He emphasized that this is the beginning of a new era of "maritime history."

Alona Utkina

War
Vasyl Malyuk
Ukraine
Crimean bridge