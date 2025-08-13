Malyuk: Crimean Bridge turned into an emergency structure after SBU strikes

Three successful strikes by the Ukrainian special service on the Crimean Bridge have rendered it unsuitable for Russian military logistics: currently, only trucks weighing up to 5 tons can cross it. In particular, the last underwater strike seriously damaged the supports, and strikes on this structure have become the SBU's calling card, Vasyl Malyuk reported on the telethon, writes UNN.

In fact, we have hundreds of implementations, and each of them deserves respect and attention. But if you need a bright calling card, it's the Crimean Bridge. The first time we approached from land, the second time – we approached along the water surface. And in 2025, we went underwater. Serious damage was inflicted on the corresponding supports, the so-called "bulls." And, in essence, the bridge today operates in a limited mode – trucks weighing no more than 5 tons move across it. The enemy does not move any military logistics there. Therefore, I would say, it is such an emergency structure - Vasyl Malyuk noted.

According to him, during the last attack, the SBU delivered two strikes on the bridge, each with a power of 1.1 tons in TNT equivalent. At the same time, as the head of the SBU emphasized, the special service continues to fulfill the President's task of ending Russian dominance in the Black Sea. For this purpose, in particular, it is developing the direction of naval drones.

This is no longer just a kamikaze mode. These are multi-purpose platforms. These are "aircraft carriers": they carry FPV, machine gun armament. They fully engage in battle with enemy aircraft, mine, and can do much more. - Malyuk emphasized.

Answering a journalist's question about the threat to his own life, the Head of the SBU replied that after successful attacks on the Crimean Bridge and the "Spiderweb" special operation, he became one of the top targets for the enemy.

They are constantly working on this. This is their priority. We understand this. Therefore, from a security perspective, I cannot tell all the details, but I have many backup command posts. Of course, I constantly change my places of residence. They cannot reach me through sabotage. So now they are working with missiles and Shaheds. However, I am not worried about this at all, it only motivates me. I am in front of you, sitting, alive, healthy, smiling, everything is fine. - he concluded.

On June 23, SBU Head Vasyl Malyuk stated that the special service attacked the Crimean Bridge for the third time with explosives totaling 2200 kg, twice with 1100 kg each on the key supports of the illegal structure. He emphasized that this is the beginning of a new era of "maritime history."