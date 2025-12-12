$42.270.01
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 2480 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 11791 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 21087 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 33698 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 43513 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 36517 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35548 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52681 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22287 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Popular news
Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and waterDecember 12, 01:35 AM • 7416 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 16811 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 9672 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 16072 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 17191 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 52682 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 56780 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 56644 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 67310 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 67510 views
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 1910 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 35852 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 36535 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 41656 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 37973 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3052 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 4633-IX, which expands the powers of the Security Service of Ukraine. It allows the SBU to develop and submit draft regulatory acts to the President and the Cabinet of Ministers within its competence.

SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 4633-IX, which expands the powers of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The text of the law is published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: it provides for amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the improvement of the procedure for submitting draft regulatory legal acts on issues within the competence of the Security Service of Ukraine for consideration by the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The law will come into force on December 13 of this year - it was adopted on October 9 of this year.

According to the changes, the Security Service of Ukraine has the right to develop and submit draft regulatory legal acts on issues within its competence for consideration by the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Recall

In January 2021, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the SBU reform.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyPolitics
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy