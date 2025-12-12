SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed Law No. 4633-IX, which expands the powers of the Security Service of Ukraine. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The text of the law is published on the website of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine: it provides for amendments to some laws of Ukraine regarding the improvement of the procedure for submitting draft regulatory legal acts on issues within the competence of the Security Service of Ukraine for consideration by the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The law will come into force on December 13 of this year - it was adopted on October 9 of this year.

According to the changes, the Security Service of Ukraine has the right to develop and submit draft regulatory legal acts on issues within its competence for consideration by the President of Ukraine, the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

Recall

In January 2021, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine supported the SBU reform.