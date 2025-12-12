Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA

$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 1572 views
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
11:37 AM • 2702 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 8842 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 10238 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 15362 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 24550 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 36910 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 45951 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 37685 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 36058 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4.4m/s
82%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 12686 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 18961 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 20098 views
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 4840 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the city11:30 AM • 5090 views
Publications
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
Exclusive
11:47 AM • 1570 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 55917 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 59712 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 59380 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 70021 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Podolyak
Olena Sosedka
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
United States
Great Britain
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 4392 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 38040 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 37779 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 42825 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 39244 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Facebook
Shahed-136
Film

Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 162 views

Russian troops attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs, where children were training. Everyone was promptly evacuated, there were no injuries. The enemy also shelled the Seredyno-Buda community, injuring a 76-year-old woman.

Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA

The Russian army attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs, where children were training at the time. Everyone was promptly evacuated to a safe place. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka with attack UAVs – a sports school where children were training at the time. This was a targeted strike on a place where children were present. The Russians directed two UAVs there. All children and coaches were promptly evacuated to a safe place. Preliminary – everyone is alive, there are no wounded.

- Hryhorov reported.

According to him, all consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Also today, the enemy carried out mortar shelling of the Seredyno-Buda community, Hryhorov added.

A 76-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance. We wish the victim a speedy recovery.

- he summarized.

Occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a store in Sumy region: two women died11.12.25, 13:48 • 3034 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Shostka