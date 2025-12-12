Russia attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs during children's training - OVA

The Russian army attacked a sports school in Shostka with attack UAVs, where children were training at the time. Everyone was promptly evacuated to a safe place. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Russian troops attacked civilian infrastructure in Shostka with attack UAVs – a sports school where children were training at the time. This was a targeted strike on a place where children were present. The Russians directed two UAVs there. All children and coaches were promptly evacuated to a safe place. Preliminary – everyone is alive, there are no wounded. - Hryhorov reported.

According to him, all consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Also today, the enemy carried out mortar shelling of the Seredyno-Buda community, Hryhorov added.

A 76-year-old woman was injured. She was hospitalized, and doctors are providing the necessary assistance. We wish the victim a speedy recovery. - he summarized.

