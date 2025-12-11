Occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a store in Sumy region: two women died

The Russian army dropped a guided aerial bomb on a store in Sumy Oblast, killing a saleswoman and a local resident. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Another cynical Russian strike on Sumy Oblast. In the Velyka Pysarivka community, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on a store. The strike occurred precisely when people were inside. Unfortunately, two people died: a saleswoman and a local resident. Their bodies were recovered from under the rubble. - Hryhorov reported.

According to him, another saleswoman who was in the store miraculously survived.

In addition, two people were injured. One woman with injuries was taken to the hospital – doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.

The enemy deliberately strikes at what should be safe for life. Sincere condolences to all who lost loved ones today. Take care of yourselves. - summarized the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

