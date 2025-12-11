Occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a store in Sumy region: two women died

$42.280.10
11:59 AM • 92 views
Ukrainians are promised a reduction in the duration of power outages this weekend
Exclusive
11:58 AM • 204 views
People's deputies on the President's tasks regarding the possibility of holding elections: work has been going on for a long time, but it concerns the post-war period
11:00 AM • 3126 views
German Chancellor announced proposals for a peace plan for Ukraine submitted to the US
10:29 AM • 6438 views
"We cannot guarantee safety": Kornienko explained why elections are impossible now
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 19559 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM • 17391 views
Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
Exclusive
07:38 AM • 18907 views
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM • 27451 views
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM • 41545 views
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
Exclusive
December 10, 05:30 PM • 36615 views
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 21381 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 28677 views
CPD: German counterintelligence records a record level of Russian espionage and sabotageDecember 11, 03:31 AM • 10415 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideoDecember 11, 04:03 AM • 24425 views
Drones attacked a thermal power plant in the Smolensk region, which supplies the Russian defense industry - CPD10:02 AM • 5974 views
Publications
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhoto11:11 AM • 6142 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
08:43 AM • 19576 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 36421 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 37729 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 44549 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Mark Rutte
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Village
State Border of Ukraine
UNN Lite
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoon11:09 AM • 2352 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 20631 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 26490 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 22696 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 30917 views
Technology
Social network
The Diplomat
Film
Occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a store in Sumy region: two women died

Kyiv • UNN

 • 506 views

Russian troops dropped a guided aerial bomb on a store in the Velyka Pysarivka community of Sumy region. A saleswoman and a local resident were killed, and two more people were injured.

Occupiers dropped an aerial bomb on a store in Sumy region: two women died

The Russian army dropped a guided aerial bomb on a store in Sumy Oblast, killing a saleswoman and a local resident. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Another cynical Russian strike on Sumy Oblast. In the Velyka Pysarivka community, the Russians dropped a guided aerial bomb on a store. The strike occurred precisely when people were inside. Unfortunately, two people died: a saleswoman and a local resident. Their bodies were recovered from under the rubble.

- Hryhorov reported.

According to him, another saleswoman who was in the store miraculously survived.

In addition, two people were injured. One woman with injuries was taken to the hospital – doctors are providing her with the necessary assistance.

The enemy deliberately strikes at what should be safe for life. Sincere condolences to all who lost loved ones today. Take care of yourselves.

- summarized the head of the Sumy Oblast Military Administration.

Most of Sumy is without power due to a massive drone attack on the energy system - MCA08.12.25, 21:57 • 4501 view

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast