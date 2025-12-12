$42.270.01
49.520.30
ukenru
11:37 AM • 410 views
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
10:25 AM • 5592 views
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
Exclusive
10:23 AM • 6762 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Exclusive
07:00 AM • 13646 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 22997 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 35522 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 44934 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
Exclusive
December 11, 02:13 PM • 37192 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35860 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 54265 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
4.4m/s
83%
748mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 18199 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 11173 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 17434 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 18581 views
Trump administration creates coalition to counter China in rare earths and technology - Politico09:01 AM • 3990 views
Publications
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
Exclusive
December 11, 01:44 PM • 54268 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 58211 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
Exclusive
December 11, 08:43 AM • 57925 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 68573 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 68707 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mykhailo Podolyak
Bloggers
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Odesa
France
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 2966 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 36945 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 37106 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 42176 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 38550 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Brent Crude
FIFA (video game series)

I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him

Kyiv • UNN

 • 418 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko denied rumors of his resignation, stating that he is not going to leave his post. He also noted that he knows everyone who is working against him and the prosecutor's office as an institution.

I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had not submitted and was not going to submit his resignation, and also noted that he knows everyone who is currently working against him and the prosecutor's office as an institution, UNN reports.

I have not submitted and am not going to submit my resignation. I am in my place. And I continue to perform the duties of the Prosecutor General. I know everyone who is currently working against me and the prosecutor's office as an institution, you don't have to disguise yourselves, I will come for each of you personally

- emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko, as he promised, remains "where it is most difficult."

We continue to work, we don't relax, summarized the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutor General's Office: Prosecutor General Kravchenko has not submitted any resignation letters, he is at his workplace and exercising his powers12.12.25, 13:28 • 776 views

Biographical information

Ruslan Kravchenko was appointed Prosecutor General by decree of the President of Ukraine on June 21, 2025.

Born in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Graduated from the military law faculty of the National University "Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University."

He worked as an investigator, later as a senior investigator, at the Sevastopol prosecutor's office. He performed official duties and recorded the actions of the Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later the Lviv prosecutor's office for supervision of compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he directly participated in the anti-terrorist operation while performing official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd military prosecutor's office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant.

From 2015 to 2019, Ruslan Kravchenko worked in various positions at the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. He was the head of a group of prosecutors and carried out procedural guidance, supported state prosecution in criminal proceedings against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych for committing treason and aiding in aggressive warfare. He achieved Yanukovych's conviction and sentencing to 13 years in prison.

From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department for procedural guidance in criminal proceedings for crimes in the defense-industrial complex of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region. From March 31, 2022, he documented and investigated Russian war crimes in Bucha.

In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Antonina Tumanova

Politics
Ruslan Kravchenko