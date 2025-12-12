I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that he had not submitted and was not going to submit his resignation, and also noted that he knows everyone who is currently working against him and the prosecutor's office as an institution, UNN reports.

I have not submitted and am not going to submit my resignation. I am in my place. And I continue to perform the duties of the Prosecutor General. I know everyone who is currently working against me and the prosecutor's office as an institution, you don't have to disguise yourselves, I will come for each of you personally - emphasized the Prosecutor General.

Kravchenko, as he promised, remains "where it is most difficult."

We continue to work, we don't relax, summarized the Prosecutor General.

Prosecutor General's Office: Prosecutor General Kravchenko has not submitted any resignation letters, he is at his workplace and exercising his powers

Biographical information

Ruslan Kravchenko was appointed Prosecutor General by decree of the President of Ukraine on June 21, 2025.

Born in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Graduated from the military law faculty of the National University "Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University."

He worked as an investigator, later as a senior investigator, at the Sevastopol prosecutor's office. He performed official duties and recorded the actions of the Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later the Lviv prosecutor's office for supervision of compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he directly participated in the anti-terrorist operation while performing official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd military prosecutor's office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant.

From 2015 to 2019, Ruslan Kravchenko worked in various positions at the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. He was the head of a group of prosecutors and carried out procedural guidance, supported state prosecution in criminal proceedings against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych for committing treason and aiding in aggressive warfare. He achieved Yanukovych's conviction and sentencing to 13 years in prison.

From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department for procedural guidance in criminal proceedings for crimes in the defense-industrial complex of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region. From March 31, 2022, he documented and investigated Russian war crimes in Bucha.

In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.