Prosecutor General's Office: Prosecutor General Kravchenko has not submitted any resignation letters, he is at his workplace and exercising his powers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 600 views

Information about the resignation of Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko is unreliable. He is at his workplace and performing his duties.

Prosecutor General's Office: Prosecutor General Kravchenko has not submitted any resignation letters, he is at his workplace and exercising his powers

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko has not submitted any resignation letters - he is at his workplace and exercises his powers in full, the Prosecutor General's Office stated on December 12, UNN writes.

The information disseminated by some Telegram channels about Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko allegedly submitting a letter of resignation is untrue. The Prosecutor General has not submitted any resignation letters. He is at his workplace and exercises his powers in full.

- emphasized the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Biographical information

Ruslan Kravchenko was appointed Prosecutor General by decree of the President of Ukraine on June 21, 2025.

Born in Sievierodonetsk, Luhansk region. Graduated from the military law faculty of the National University "Yaroslav Mudryi National Law University".

He worked as an investigator, later as a senior investigator, at the Sevastopol Prosecutor's Office. He performed official duties and recorded the actions of the Russians during the occupation of Crimea. In 2014, he was appointed senior prosecutor of the Rivne, and later Lviv, prosecutor's office for supervision of compliance with laws in the military sphere of the Western region of Ukraine. In 2014-2015, he directly participated in the anti-terrorist operation while performing official duties as a prosecutor of the 33rd military prosecutor's office of the Southern region of Ukraine. He has the status of a combatant.

From 2015 to 2019, he worked in the Main Military Prosecutor's Office of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine in various positions. He was the head of the group of prosecutors and carried out procedural guidance, supported the state prosecution in criminal proceedings against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych on the fact of his treason and complicity in waging an aggressive war. He achieved Yanukovych's conviction and sentencing to 13 years in prison.

From 2020 to 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko worked as the head of the department for procedural guidance in criminal proceedings on crimes in the defense-industrial complex of the Specialized Prosecutor's Office in the military and defense spheres of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine. In 2021, Ruslan Kravchenko headed the Bucha District Prosecutor's Office of the Kyiv region. From March 31, 2022, he documented and investigated Russian war crimes in Bucha.

In April 2023, he was appointed head of the Kyiv Regional State Administration. He held this position until the end of December 2024. On December 31, 2024, he was appointed head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.

Julia Shramko

