The command of the National Guard of Ukraine's "Khartia" corps confirmed the successful operation to block Russian troops in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the corps' press service.

Details

The operation was planned and commanded by the 2nd National Guard Corps "Khartia" in cooperation with the "Kupyansk" tactical group under the direct control of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko.

The operation involves the "Khartia" brigade, the 475th assault regiment "Code 9.2" of the 92nd assault brigade, units of the GUR MOD Foreign Legion, and the 144th mechanized brigade. The group broke through to the Oskil River, cutting off enemy supplies - the report says.

They added that the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated Kindrashivka, Radkivka and their surroundings, and a number of neighborhoods in the north of Kupyansk.

Recall

The OSINT project DeepState reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully blocked Russian troops in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, and cleared the northwestern outskirts of the city. The operation is currently ongoing.