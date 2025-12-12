Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the city

$42.270.01
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
10:23 AM • 5362 views
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
07:00 AM • 13011 views
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
December 12, 01:09 AM • 22362 views
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
December 11, 05:49 PM • 34955 views
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
December 11, 05:00 PM • 44458 views
I believe the Ukrainian people will answer this question: Zelenskyy on the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbas
December 11, 02:13 PM • 36994 views
How much will bread prices rise next year: market representative's forecast
December 11, 01:51 PM • 35781 views
EU approves new approach to Ukraine's accession talks despite Hungary's veto: what it means
December 11, 01:44 PM • 53725 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 12:12 PM • 22357 views
National Bank kept the key policy rate at 15.5% amid risks to inflation and the foreign exchange market
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Popular news
Odesa under enemy attack: infrastructure damaged, part of the city without electricity and waterDecember 12, 01:35 AM • 8908 views
Plan "B": Orban prepares to amend Hungarian Constitution to gain presidential powers in case of election defeat - BloombergDecember 12, 02:14 AM • 17645 views
US prepares to seize new tankers with Venezuelan oil - ReutersDecember 12, 03:22 AM • 10640 views
Fico stated that Slovakia would block funding for Ukraine's military needsDecember 12, 03:58 AM • 16906 views
Russia has effectively rejected seven points of the US peace plan, including territorial exchange and security guarantees - ISWDecember 12, 04:30 AM • 18041 views
Attacks on pharmaceutical logistics: Russia uses drug shortages as a way to pressure UkrainiansPhoto
December 11, 01:44 PM • 53728 views
Treatment that kills. What the lawyers of the scandalous Odrex clinic are silent aboutPhotoDecember 11, 11:11 AM • 57703 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
December 11, 08:43 AM • 57463 views
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 68118 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 68262 views
New Star Wars video game "Fate of the Old Republic" gets a teaserVideo10:01 AM • 2640 views
Shakira became a meme hero after a funny mistake in a post about a cartoonDecember 11, 11:09 AM • 36585 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 36923 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 42009 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 38361 views
Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the city

Kyiv • UNN

 • 50 views

The command of the National Guard of Ukraine's "Khartia" corps confirmed a successful operation to block Russian troops in Kupyansk.

Battle for Kupyansk: Defense Forces confirm blocking of Russians in the city

The command of the National Guard of Ukraine's "Khartia" corps confirmed the successful operation to block Russian troops in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the corps' press service.

Details

The operation was planned and commanded by the 2nd National Guard Corps "Khartia" in cooperation with the "Kupyansk" tactical group under the direct control of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi and the Commander of the National Guard Oleksandr Pivnenko.

The operation involves the "Khartia" brigade, the 475th assault regiment "Code 9.2" of the 92nd assault brigade, units of the GUR MOD Foreign Legion, and the 144th mechanized brigade. The group broke through to the Oskil River, cutting off enemy supplies

- the report says.

They added that the Defense Forces of Ukraine liberated Kindrashivka, Radkivka and their surroundings, and a number of neighborhoods in the north of Kupyansk.

Recall

The OSINT project DeepState reported that the Defense Forces of Ukraine successfully blocked Russian troops in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, and cleared the northwestern outskirts of the city. The operation is currently ongoing.

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
National Guard of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Kupiansk