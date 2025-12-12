$42.270.01
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Russian strikes on pharmaceutical warehouses are aimed at putting pressure on the Ukrainian population and intensifying panic. This is a matter of national security that affects civilians, especially the elderly.

Russian strikes on pharmaceutical warehouses in Ukraine are aimed at putting pressure on the Ukrainian population and increasing panic. This was stated in a comment to UNN by People's Deputy, member of the relevant medical committee Yuriy Zaslavskyi.

According to the parliamentarian, despite the fact that there is no objective information about a critical shortage of medicines in the country, Russia deliberately chooses pharmaceutical logistics as one of its targets. After all, medicines are a matter of national security. The deputy believes that such Russian strikes are primarily aimed at ordinary civilians, especially the elderly, who are critically dependent on constant access to medicines.

They hit key (nodes of pharmaceutical infrastructure - ed.), and we all understand that drug supplies in every state are a matter of national security, the security of the population, citizens. The aggressor country targets, in essence, ordinary citizens, people, civilians, older people. Therefore, this issue mainly concerns older people who have chronic diseases. Therefore, the issue needs to be included in discussions at the international level.

- emphasized Yuriy Zaslavskyi.

The deputy's position is shared by experts. Political scientist Stanislav Zhelikhovskyi, in a comment to UNN, noted that Russia deliberately uses the shortage of medicines as a tool to destabilize Ukrainian society.

A shortage of medicines can sow despair, chaos, and incite disobedience within the country. I think that international organizations should qualify such events as elements of genocide.

- he emphasized.

Series of Russian attacks: destroyed pharmaceutical warehouses, billions in losses, and risks for Ukrainians

In recent months, Russia has launched a series of attacks on pharmaceutical warehouses. In particular, the "BaDM" logistics complex in Dnipro, with an area of 43 thousand square meters, was completely destroyed – losses exceeded UAH 5 billion; the "Optima-Pharm" warehouse and office in Kyiv, which stored about 20% of the monthly supply of medicines for Ukrainians, were completely destroyed.

And in the summer of 2025, Russia also attacked the warehouse of the official importer of the German brand Heel, "Kaskad Medical Regions," which caused a temporary shortage of the drug "Lymphomyosot."

However, "Kaskad Medical Regions" has already fully restored the operation of its new warehouse and logistics. In early December, the importer announced that "Lymphomyosot" supplies had been restored, the drug is again available in Ukrainian pharmacies, and there is no longer a shortage.

DISCLAIMER

The material is for informational purposes only and is not an advertisement or medical recommendation. For the prescription and proper use of medicines, consult a doctor.

Lilia Podolyak

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Brand
War in Ukraine
Pharmacy
Dnipro
Ukraine
Kyiv