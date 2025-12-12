New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect

The draft of the new Labor Code has been finalized and is being prepared for submission to the Cabinet of Ministers, after which it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, the Ministry of Economy reported on Friday, explaining what changes are expected, UNN writes.

The government team presented approaches to updating labor legislation and announced the completion of work on the new Labor Code. As stated, social partners and international experts were involved in its preparation.

The Ministry of Economy is completing the preparation of the draft of the new Labor Code, which has passed all necessary discussion and approval formats - with employers, trade unions, experts, and international partners. Following consultations, the document was finalized and is now being prepared for submission to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, after which it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. This is an important step for forming a modern and clear framework of labor relations in Ukraine.