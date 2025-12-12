$42.270.01
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect
Hybrid warfare: why Russia is destroying pharmaceutical infrastructure and provoking drug shortages in Ukraine
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
I will come for everyone personally: Prosecutor General Kravchenko is not going to resign and knows who is working against him
SBU's powers to expand: Zelenskyy signed the law
The Verkhovna Rada is working on improving legislation that regulates the operation of medical institutions
Car re-registration in Ukraine: lawyer explains where it can be done, how much it costs, and the pros and cons of different methods
Trump ready to provide security guarantees to Ukraine for peace deal implementation
Rubio, Hegseth, Witkoff, Kushner, and other high-ranking US officials held talks with the Ukrainian team: they discussed security guaranteesPhoto
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
What the new generation of women are investing in: from technology to luxury
New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect

The Ministry of Economy has finalized the draft of the new Labor Code, which systematically modernizes the regulation of labor relations. The document provides for the digitalization of key procedures and the expansion of the list of types of employment contracts.

New Labor Code finalized and ready for consideration: what to expect

The draft of the new Labor Code has been finalized and is being prepared for submission to the Cabinet of Ministers, after which it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada, the Ministry of Economy reported on Friday, explaining what changes are expected, UNN writes.

Details

The government team presented approaches to updating labor legislation and announced the completion of work on the new Labor Code. As stated, social partners and international experts were involved in its preparation.

The Ministry of Economy is completing the preparation of the draft of the new Labor Code, which has passed all necessary discussion and approval formats - with employers, trade unions, experts, and international partners. Following consultations, the document was finalized and is now being prepared for submission to the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, after which it will be submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. This is an important step for forming a modern and clear framework of labor relations in Ukraine.

- said Deputy Prime Minister for Humanitarian Policy – Minister of Culture Tetyana Berezhnaya.

The draft of the new Labor Code, as reported, "systematically modernizes the regulation of labor relations."

According to the Ministry of Economy, the document:

  • provides for the digitalization of key procedures;
    • introduces a transparent mechanism for determining the minimum wage;
      • expands the list of types of employment contracts and strengthens the protection of employees, including representatives of vulnerable groups;
        • establishes a balanced approach to the rights and obligations of employees and employers;
          • introduces a risk-oriented model of labor inspection;
            • implements key EU directives in the field of labor.

              Among the key advantages of the project, the ministry names:

              • clear rules for flexible forms of employment (remote work, flexible working hours, part-time employment);
                • better protection for employees with family responsibilities, veterans, and people with disabilities;
                  • unified requirements for recording working conditions in electronic form;
                    • more predictable inspection procedures for employers;
                      • focus on preventing undeclared work, regulating new employment models, and simplifying business interaction with state supervisory bodies.

                        The new Labor Code should become the legal basis for the implementation of the Employment Strategy project and the "Obriy" labor market reform. It combines European standards of employee protection with the flexibility necessary for business and creates prerequisites for expanding formal employment, increasing labor productivity, and better protecting human rights in Ukraine, including labor rights.

                        - emphasized Deputy Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Daria Marchak.

                        Julia Shramko

