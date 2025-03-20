Russians struck Sloviansk with 6 drones, and Kostyantynivka with "Smerch": there are dead and wounded

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16590 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107069 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168805 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106366 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342927 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173442 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144784 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124827 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+10°
1.2m/s
67%
Popular news

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 160063 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38120 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85651 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23732 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20597 views
Publications

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

10:33 PM • 128 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 16590 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 85676 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 107069 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 168805 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Oleh Syniehubov

Andrii Sybiha

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Kharkiv

France

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 20617 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 23749 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38139 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47206 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135793 views
Actual

Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

Russians struck Sloviansk with 6 drones, and Kostyantynivka with "Smerch": there are dead and wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11500 views

In Sloviansk, two people were injured as a result of a drone attack, and in Kostyantynivka, one person died and two were injured as a result of shelling from MLRS. Russians shelled Donetsk region 16 times in a day.

Russians struck Sloviansk with 6 drones, and Kostyantynivka with "Smerch": there are dead and wounded

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk with drones the night before, two civilians were wounded, a Russian strike from the Smerch MLRS on Kostiantynivka killed one person and wounded two more, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"On March 19, at 21:00, the occupying forces carried out an attack with 6 unmanned aerial vehicles, presumably Geran-2, on Sloviansk. The hits occurred in residential areas of the frontline city. In one of the apartment buildings, two men, 28 and 30 years old, were injured," the Prosecutor's Office said.

They were taken to the hospital with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the head, arms and legs. The victims were provided with the necessary medical assistance. In the settlement, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged as a result of explosions and fires.

Also, Russian occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka with Smerch MLRS, the State Emergency Service reported.

Enemy shells hit a warehouse building, causing a large-scale fire. "As a result of the shelling, two people were injured. Rescuers and paramedics of the National Police provided them with first aid and took them to the hospital. During the extinguishing of the fire in the warehouse building, rescuers found the body of a dead man," the State Emergency Service said.

In addition to the warehouse, 7 private houses and a power line were damaged by debris.

Rescuers worked in extremely difficult conditions, risking their lives due to the threat of repeated enemy attacks. The fire was extinguished.

According to data from Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 16 times in total over the day. On March 19, Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka. Another 5 people in the region were injured during the day.

The Donetsk Regional Police reported that over the past day they recorded 3,539 enemy strikes on the front line and residential sector in the region. Russian troops attacked 6 settlements: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Sloviansk, Toretsk, the village of Zarichne, and the village of Zorya. 27 civilian objects were damaged, including 16 residential buildings.

Over Ukraine, 75 out of 171 enemy drones were shot down overnight, 63 did not reach their targets20.03.25, 08:39 • 109612 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
BM-30 Smerch
Shahed-136
Konstantinovka
Brent
$69.86
Bitcoin
$82,710.30
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$39.20
Золото
$3,137.45
Ethereum
$1,812.35