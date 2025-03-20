Russians struck Sloviansk with 6 drones, and Kostyantynivka with "Smerch": there are dead and wounded
Kyiv • UNN
In Sloviansk, two people were injured as a result of a drone attack, and in Kostyantynivka, one person died and two were injured as a result of shelling from MLRS. Russians shelled Donetsk region 16 times in a day.
In the Donetsk region, Russian troops attacked Sloviansk with drones the night before, two civilians were wounded, a Russian strike from the Smerch MLRS on Kostiantynivka killed one person and wounded two more, the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.
Details
"On March 19, at 21:00, the occupying forces carried out an attack with 6 unmanned aerial vehicles, presumably Geran-2, on Sloviansk. The hits occurred in residential areas of the frontline city. In one of the apartment buildings, two men, 28 and 30 years old, were injured," the Prosecutor's Office said.
They were taken to the hospital with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds to the head, arms and legs. The victims were provided with the necessary medical assistance. In the settlement, residential buildings and vehicles were damaged as a result of explosions and fires.
Also, Russian occupiers attacked Kostiantynivka with Smerch MLRS, the State Emergency Service reported.
Enemy shells hit a warehouse building, causing a large-scale fire. "As a result of the shelling, two people were injured. Rescuers and paramedics of the National Police provided them with first aid and took them to the hospital. During the extinguishing of the fire in the warehouse building, rescuers found the body of a dead man," the State Emergency Service said.
In addition to the warehouse, 7 private houses and a power line were damaged by debris.
Rescuers worked in extremely difficult conditions, risking their lives due to the threat of repeated enemy attacks. The fire was extinguished.
According to data from Vadym Filashkin, head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, Russians shelled settlements in the Donetsk region 16 times in total over the day. On March 19, Russians killed 1 resident of the Donetsk region: in Kostiantynivka. Another 5 people in the region were injured during the day.
The Donetsk Regional Police reported that over the past day they recorded 3,539 enemy strikes on the front line and residential sector in the region. Russian troops attacked 6 settlements: the cities of Kostiantynivka, Lyman, Sloviansk, Toretsk, the village of Zarichne, and the village of Zorya. 27 civilian objects were damaged, including 16 residential buildings.
