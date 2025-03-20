Over Ukraine, 75 out of 171 enemy drones were shot down overnight, 63 did not reach their targets
On the night of March 20, 2025, Russia attacked Ukraine with 171 UAVs. Ukrainian air defense shot down 75 drones in 12 regions, 63 simulators — locationally lost. Kirovohrad region, Sumy region, and Donetsk region were affected.
russia launched 171 drones at Ukraine overnight, 75 drones were shot down in 12 regions, 63 did not reach their targets, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday, writes UNN.
Details
According to the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on the night of March 20, the enemy attacked with 171 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drone imitators of various types from the directions: Orel, Shatalovo, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk - russia, Chauda - Crimea.
The air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and Defense Forces of Ukraine.
As of 08.30, the downing of 75 Shahed-type attack UAVs and drones of other types in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Vinnytsia, Kirovohrad, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions has been confirmed.
63 enemy drone imitators, as indicated, - locationally lost (without negative consequences).
"As a result of the russian attack, Kirovohrad region, Sumy region and Donetsk region were affected," the statement said.
