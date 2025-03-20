"This is what a ceasefire from Putin looks like": Presidential Office reacted to the most massive enemy attack on Kropyvnytskyi
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of March 19, Russian drones attacked Kropyvnytskyi, damaging civilian infrastructure and residential buildings in several districts of the city. According to preliminary data, 8 people were injured, including one child.
The Presidential Office has reacted to the most massive enemy attack on Kropyvnytskyi by drones at night. The head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak, pointed out that "this is what a ceasefire from Putin looks like", writes UNN.
Details
"Kropyvnytskyi. This is what a ceasefire from Putin looks like. Russia attacks civilians with great pleasure," Yermak wrote on Telegram.
"The Russians randomly attacked Kropyvnytskyi with drones, targeting civilian infrastructure. Putin lied to Trump again," Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council, reacted to the night attack by the Russian Federation on Telegram.
Addition
Kropyvnytskyi experienced the most massive enemy attack overnight, said Andriy Raikovych, head of the local RMA.
According to the SES, on the night of March 19, the Russians launched drone strikes on Kropyvnytskyi. As a result of the attack, civilian infrastructure was destroyed.
Peaceful residential buildings were destroyed: private sector, multi-story buildings, the head of the RMA said.
Residential buildings were damaged in several districts: windows were broken, balconies were destroyed, and structures were damaged, the SES added.
As of 07:15, it is known that ten residents, including four children, sustained bodily injuries, according to the National Police.