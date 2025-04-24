The Russian army launched four missile strikes on Kostiantynivka: a child and a woman died, there are wounded

$41.670.15
47.540.17
ukenru
Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead
08:13 AM • 6058 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 61697 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 103466 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131876 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 77618 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 125754 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 52489 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 41122 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 33444 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM • 36031 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+25°
1.8m/s
24%
746 mm
Popular news

Russian attack on Ukraine on April 24: a residential building was hit in the Kyiv region

April 23, 11:23 PM • 27549 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

03:28 AM • 69015 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

03:44 AM • 22928 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

05:06 AM • 20006 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 9428 views
Publications

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 131876 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 81082 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 125754 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 93374 views

Top 6 Vacuuming Mistakes You're Unknowingly Making

April 23, 06:48 AM • 108074 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Andrii Sybiha

Marco Rubio

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

London

United Kingdom

Kyiv

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 818 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 10007 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 32803 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 40316 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 51458 views
Actual

Facebook

Tesla Model Y

Shahed-136

Twitter

The Guardian

The Russian army launched four missile strikes on Kostiantynivka: a child and a woman died, there are wounded

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1170 views

Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka with the Smerch MLRS, killing a child and a woman, and wounding two people. Three people died and seven were injured in the Donetsk region during the day, including children among the victims.

The Russian army launched four missile strikes on Kostiantynivka: a child and a woman died, there are wounded

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka with the Smerch MLRS, killing a child and a woman, and wounding two people. Over the past day, three people were killed and seven wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks, including children, the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police in the region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

As a result of the occupiers' attack on Kostiantynivka, a woman and a child were killed, and two more civilians were wounded

- the prosecutor's office said.

Details

According to the investigation, on April 23, between 22:05 and 22:10, the Russian army launched four missile strikes on Kostiantynivka. The enemy used the Smerch MLRS with a non-removable high-explosive warhead against the civilian population. The occupiers' weapons hit the private sector of the settlement.

As a result of the attack, a 12-year-old girl and a woman were killed. In addition, a man and a townswoman were wounded. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, cuts and fractures. The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition

- the prosecutor's office said.

The facades of houses, gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

Over the past day, according to the Donetsk police, Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region, and seven more were wounded, including children among the dead and wounded.

Over the day, the police recorded 3,521 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector. Russia directly directed 22 air bombs at civilians.

The enemy shelled 18 settlements, 87 civilian objects were destroyed, including 62 residential buildings:

  • In Kostiantynivka, Russian troops launched strikes from aviation, UAVs, and Smerch MLRS, killing two civilians, including a 12-year-old girl, and injuring two more residents. 22 private houses and three cars were damaged;
    • The occupiers dropped two KAB-250 bombs on Sloviansk - one person was killed and one wounded, 17 private houses were damaged;
      • Kramatorsk was attacked 10 times, including 6 drone attacks. A girl born in 2008 was wounded, 2 administrative buildings were damaged;
        • In Dovha Balka of the Illinivska community, an enemy drone hit a car, wounding a civilian;
          • One person was wounded as a result of the bombing of Myrnohrad, 2 private houses, a shop, and an enterprise were destroyed;
            • The Russians directed three KAB-250 bombs at Chernihivka, Dobropilska community - a civilian was wounded, 7 private houses and 2 cars were damaged;
              • In Pokrovsk, an apartment building was damaged, and in Dobropillia, an enterprise was damaged. In Zapovidne, Shakhiv community, a Russian drone damaged a car;
                • The invaders attacked Druzhkivka with three KAB-250 bombs, damaging 2 private houses, an enterprise, a non-residential building, and 8 civilian cars.
                  Julia Shramko

                  Julia Shramko

                  WarCrimes and emergencies
                  Donetsk Oblast
                  BM-30 Smerch
                  Konstantinovka
                  Brent
                  $66.69
                  Bitcoin
                  $92,023.60
                  S&P 500
                  $5,380.11
                  Tesla
                  $256.53
                  Газ TTF
                  $33.79
                  Золото
                  $3,344.20
                  Ethereum
                  $1,756.22