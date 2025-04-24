The Russian army launched four missile strikes on Kostiantynivka: a child and a woman died, there are wounded

In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka with the Smerch MLRS, killing a child and a woman, and wounding two people. Over the past day, three people were killed and seven wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks, including children, the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police in the region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.

As a result of the occupiers' attack on Kostiantynivka, a woman and a child were killed, and two more civilians were wounded - the prosecutor's office said.

Details

According to the investigation, on April 23, between 22:05 and 22:10, the Russian army launched four missile strikes on Kostiantynivka. The enemy used the Smerch MLRS with a non-removable high-explosive warhead against the civilian population. The occupiers' weapons hit the private sector of the settlement.

As a result of the attack, a 12-year-old girl and a woman were killed. In addition, a man and a townswoman were wounded. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, cuts and fractures. The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition - the prosecutor's office said.

The facades of houses, gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.

A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addition

Over the past day, according to the Donetsk police, Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region, and seven more were wounded, including children among the dead and wounded.

Over the day, the police recorded 3,521 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector. Russia directly directed 22 air bombs at civilians.

The enemy shelled 18 settlements, 87 civilian objects were destroyed, including 62 residential buildings: