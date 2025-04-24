The Russian army launched four missile strikes on Kostiantynivka: a child and a woman died, there are wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka with the Smerch MLRS, killing a child and a woman, and wounding two people. Three people died and seven were injured in the Donetsk region during the day, including children among the victims.
In the Donetsk region, Russian troops shelled Kostiantynivka with the Smerch MLRS, killing a child and a woman, and wounding two people. Over the past day, three people were killed and seven wounded in the Donetsk region as a result of Russian attacks, including children, the Prosecutor General's Office and the National Police in the region reported on Thursday, UNN writes.
As a result of the occupiers' attack on Kostiantynivka, a woman and a child were killed, and two more civilians were wounded
Details
According to the investigation, on April 23, between 22:05 and 22:10, the Russian army launched four missile strikes on Kostiantynivka. The enemy used the Smerch MLRS with a non-removable high-explosive warhead against the civilian population. The occupiers' weapons hit the private sector of the settlement.
As a result of the attack, a 12-year-old girl and a woman were killed. In addition, a man and a townswoman were wounded. They were diagnosed with mine-blast injuries, cuts and fractures. The victim was taken to hospital in serious condition
The facades of houses, gas pipeline and power lines were damaged.
A pre-trial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings on the fact of committing a war crime (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Addition
Over the past day, according to the Donetsk police, Russians killed three residents of Donetsk region, and seven more were wounded, including children among the dead and wounded.
Over the day, the police recorded 3,521 enemy strikes along the front line and in the residential sector. Russia directly directed 22 air bombs at civilians.
The enemy shelled 18 settlements, 87 civilian objects were destroyed, including 62 residential buildings:
- In Kostiantynivka, Russian troops launched strikes from aviation, UAVs, and Smerch MLRS, killing two civilians, including a 12-year-old girl, and injuring two more residents. 22 private houses and three cars were damaged;
- The occupiers dropped two KAB-250 bombs on Sloviansk - one person was killed and one wounded, 17 private houses were damaged;
- Kramatorsk was attacked 10 times, including 6 drone attacks. A girl born in 2008 was wounded, 2 administrative buildings were damaged;
- In Dovha Balka of the Illinivska community, an enemy drone hit a car, wounding a civilian;
- One person was wounded as a result of the bombing of Myrnohrad, 2 private houses, a shop, and an enterprise were destroyed;
- The Russians directed three KAB-250 bombs at Chernihivka, Dobropilska community - a civilian was wounded, 7 private houses and 2 cars were damaged;
- In Pokrovsk, an apartment building was damaged, and in Dobropillia, an enterprise was damaged. In Zapovidne, Shakhiv community, a Russian drone damaged a car;
- The invaders attacked Druzhkivka with three KAB-250 bombs, damaging 2 private houses, an enterprise, a non-residential building, and 8 civilian cars.