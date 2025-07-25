$41.770.00
Giant swarms of locusts have invaded southern Ukraine: environmentalists named the causes and threats
CPD NSDC: Drones hit two important objects of Russia's military-industrial complex

Kyiv • UNN

 • 206 views

Drones attacked the Nevinnomyssk Nitrogen Plant and the Kotovsk Gunpowder Plant. These enterprises are key suppliers of raw materials for the production of ammunition.

CPD NSDC: Drones hit two important objects of Russia's military-industrial complex

Two important objects of Russia's military-industrial complex in two Russian regions were hit by drones overnight, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Drones hit two important objects of Russia's military-industrial complex tonight

- wrote Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's Center for Countering Disinformation.

He indicated that it refers to:

  • Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in Stavropol Krai - a producer of chemical raw materials for explosives, including nitric acid and ammonium nitrate. It is a key supplier for the production of ammunition, including artillery shells, aerial bombs, and MLRS;
    • Kotovsk Powder Plant in Tambov Oblast - one of the oldest and strategically important enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. It specializes in the production of a wide range of powders - for small arms, artillery, MLRS, aviation and missile systems. Its products are used by dozens of defense enterprises. In fact, without Kotovsk, neither "Grad" nor "Smerch" can fire.

      "Russia must cease fire. And as long as it doesn't, this is what the objects of the Russian military-industrial complex look like," commented Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, publishing a video on Telegram.

      Julia Shramko

      Julia Shramko

