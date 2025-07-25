CPD NSDC: Drones hit two important objects of Russia's military-industrial complex

Two important objects of Russia's military-industrial complex in two Russian regions were hit by drones overnight, said Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council, on Telegram, writes UNN.

He indicated that it refers to:

Nevinnomyssk Azot plant in Stavropol Krai - a producer of chemical raw materials for explosives, including nitric acid and ammonium nitrate. It is a key supplier for the production of ammunition, including artillery shells, aerial bombs, and MLRS;

Kotovsk Powder Plant in Tambov Oblast - one of the oldest and strategically important enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex. It specializes in the production of a wide range of powders - for small arms, artillery, MLRS, aviation and missile systems. Its products are used by dozens of defense enterprises. In fact, without Kotovsk, neither "Grad" nor "Smerch" can fire.

"Russia must cease fire. And as long as it doesn't, this is what the objects of the Russian military-industrial complex look like," commented Andriy Yermak, head of the President's Office, publishing a video on Telegram.