Publications
Exclusives
Russian forces shelled Donetsk region: three dead, five wounded, destruction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 350 views

On May 23, the Russians attacked the Donetsk region, killing three people and wounding five. Residential buildings, garages and a tractor were damaged in various settlements of the region.

Russian forces shelled Donetsk region: three dead, five wounded, destruction

On Friday, May 23, the Russians shelled the Donetsk region. As a result of the enemy attack, three people died, five more were injured, and apartment buildings and private houses were damaged. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram.

On May 23, 2025, the occupiers shelled the private sector of Pokrovsk. A 59-year-old resident of the city, who was in the household, was wounded by shrapnel. The type of weapon is being established

- the statement reads.

It is noted that the enemy also launched an attack on the Illinivska community.

Near the village of Dovga Balka, the Russian Armed Forces targeted a tractor with an FPV drone, the driver of which received injuries incompatible with life while performing field work. After a while, the occupation army fired from the Smerch MLRS at the village of Stepanivka. A 65-year-old woman was diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury, lacerated wound and abrasions. She was at her place of residence

- the prosecutor's office said.

According to law enforcement officers, the troops of the aggressor state shelled Kostiantynivka from barrel artillery.

A 51-year-old resident died in the house. Also, as a result of an attack by the enemy army using, probably, the Smerch MLRS, another civilian was injured. She was taken to the hospital with a mine-explosive injury and shrapnel wounds

- added law enforcement officers.

In the evening, the occupiers struck Rodynske, killing an 85-year-old man. Two women were diagnosed with a mine-explosive injury, a closed fracture and shrapnel wounds.

At least 17 private houses, 18 multi-storey buildings, 30 garage premises and a tractor were damaged in the settlements.

Let us remind you

On Friday, May 23, Russian troops once again attacked the border territories of Sumy region, as a result of which a local resident was wounded.

On May 23, in the Brovary district of Kyiv region, a 54-year-old man and a 50-year-old woman received shrapnel wounds to the thigh as a result of a drone attack. A house and a car were damaged.

On May 23, the Russians struck Chuhuiv, killing a 33-year-old woman and wounding two people. Also, the occupiers attacked Staryi Saltiv with a drone, wounding two men.

russia will hand over to Ukraine a draft document on the settlement of the war after the exchange of prisoners - lavrov

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

WarCrimes and emergencies
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sumy Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
BM-30 Smerch
Chuhuiv
Konstantinovka
