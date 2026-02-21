Russians again attacked Sumy region with UAVs, 4 people died, including a woman and children

$43.270.00
50.920.00
ukenru
05:20 PM • 21741 views
Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 20093 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 28956 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 29114 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 25151 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 22909 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 26649 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36568 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27660 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31590 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−10°
1.7m/s
76%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in ZaporizhzhiaFebruary 21, 01:35 PM • 18588 views
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern UkraineFebruary 21, 02:51 PM • 12054 views
"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of Africans03:05 PM • 6280 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 16765 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countries04:35 PM • 13116 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 47390 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 56634 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 68299 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 82841 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 120578 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Robert Fico
Mark Rutte
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Hungary
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhoto03:47 PM • 16794 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 23648 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 25335 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 17903 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 20555 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
Truth Social
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"

Russians again attacked Sumy region with UAVs, 4 people died, including a woman and children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

In Sumy region, four civilians, including two brothers and a married couple, died as a result of another Russian UAV attack. The occupiers attacked an emergency vehicle transporting the wounded.

Russians again attacked Sumy region with UAVs, 4 people died, including a woman and children

Four civilians were killed in another Russian UAV attack in Sumy region on February 21. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Two brothers, one 17 years old, and a married couple, the woman being a medic, were killed. The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on the outskirts of the Znob-Novhorodske community.

- two brothers were blown up.

They were sent to the hospital with injuries. But the Russians deliberately attacked an emergency vehicle with a strike UAV.

Only the driver managed to escape. He is in the hospital with severe burns.

- Hryhorov's message states.

Recall

On February 21, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the Shostka community of Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and one was injured.

UNN also reported that a 77-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Marriage
Sumy Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast