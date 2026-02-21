Russians again attacked Sumy region with UAVs, 4 people died, including a woman and children

Four civilians were killed in another Russian UAV attack in Sumy region on February 21. This was reported by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

Details

Two brothers, one 17 years old, and a married couple, the woman being a medic, were killed. The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone on the outskirts of the Znob-Novhorodske community. - two brothers were blown up.

They were sent to the hospital with injuries. But the Russians deliberately attacked an emergency vehicle with a strike UAV.

Only the driver managed to escape. He is in the hospital with severe burns. - Hryhorov's message states.

Recall

On February 21, Russian occupiers attacked a car with civilians in the Shostka community of Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, two people were killed and one was injured.

UNN also reported that a 77-year-old man died as a result of a Russian attack on Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia region.