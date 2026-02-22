$43.270.00
NASA has once again canceled the March launch of the Artemis II mission around the Moon due to a technical malfunction of the rocket

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

NASA has postponed the Artemis II mission due to issues with the helium supply in the Space Launch System rocket. This makes a March 2026 launch impossible, and the rocket will be transported to the hangar for repairs.

NASA has once again canceled the March launch of the Artemis II mission around the Moon due to a technical malfunction of the rocket
Photo: NASA

NASA has officially announced the postponement of the historic Artemis II lunar mission due to problems with helium supply in the Space Launch System rocket. The massive apparatus will have to be removed from the launch pad and returned to the hangar for complex repairs, making a launch in March 2026 impossible. This is reported by UNN.

Details

I understand that people are disappointed with this turn of events. This disappointment is most felt by the NASA team, who have worked tirelessly to prepare for this great endeavor.

— NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman wrote on the social network X.

Engineers discovered an interruption in the flow of helium, necessary for the stable operation of the rocket's systems, in the upper part of the apparatus, built by Boeing. According to Isaacman, it is impossible to fix such a problem directly on the launch pad, so the rocket is being transported to the assembly building at the Kennedy Space Center.

NASA postpones astronaut moon mission to March due to fuel leak04.02.26, 03:33 • 4596 views

It is noteworthy that a similar helium malfunction was already recorded during the first test flight of the SLS back in 2022, which indicates the systemic nature of the problem.

New deadlines and expectations for the first flight to the Moon

The decision to repair was made just a day after NASA tentatively set the launch date for March 6. Now, specialists are considering April as the earliest opportunity for the next attempt to send a crew of four on a journey around the Moon.

This mission is to be the first human flight to Earth's satellite in 50 years, so the agency emphasizes the priority of astronaut safety over the speed of program implementation.

NASA plans first crewed Moon flight under Artemis program in March20.02.26, 19:25 • 4062 views

Stepan Haftko

