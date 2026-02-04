NASA postpones astronaut moon mission to March due to fuel leak

$42.970.16
Trump on the broken "energy truce": Putin kept his word, the pause is over
07:39 PM • 10633 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
February 3, 06:25 PM • 13395 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
February 3, 04:50 PM • 15279 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
February 3, 04:41 PM • 16565 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
February 3, 04:33 PM • 13595 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 21772 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 30103 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16915 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24690 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Popular news
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 10447 views
Court keeps policewoman in custody in case of 6-year-old girl's death in PrylukyFebruary 3, 05:40 PM • 4166 views
Ukraine and NATO discussed urgent assistance for energy sector recovery through the EADRCC mechanismFebruary 3, 05:48 PM • 3758 views
Blackout occurred in Russia's Belgorod: missile attack reportedFebruary 3, 05:56 PM • 3596 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 8062 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 22693 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 24739 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 64200 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 73373 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 56463 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Mark Rutte
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Zaporizhzhia
Poland
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriageFebruary 3, 06:03 PM • 8100 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"VideoFebruary 3, 04:57 PM • 10467 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 14439 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 21640 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 32725 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
ChatGPT
The Diplomat

NASA postpones astronaut moon mission to March due to fuel leak

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8 views

NASA's Artemis II mission has been postponed until March due to a hydrogen fuel leak during a dress rehearsal. This malfunction occurred during the fueling of the Space Launch System rocket.

NASA postpones astronaut moon mission to March due to fuel leak
Photo: AP

The long-awaited NASA Artemis II mission, which was supposed to return people to the Moon for the first time in more than half a century, has been postponed until at least March. The reason for the delay was a hydrogen fuel leak detected during a critical dress rehearsal at the Kennedy Space Center launch pad in Florida. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The technical malfunction occurred during the fueling of the giant Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with supercooled liquid hydrogen and oxygen. Engineers detected a leak at the fuel line connection, which caused the automatic system to stop the countdown at 5 minutes and 15 seconds. This is the same problem that plagued the rocket during its debut test three years ago, as hydrogen is an extremely volatile and flammable molecule.

NASA postponed the launch of the Artemis II mission due to anomalous cold weather at the spaceport31.01.26, 15:44 • 4171 view

In fact, it caught us off guard

– commented John Honeycutt from NASA a few hours after the sudden halt of the tests.

He explained the difficulty of working with this type of fuel: "When you're dealing with hydrogen, it's a small molecule. It's high energy, and we like it for that reason, and we do our best."

Schedule change and crew safety

Due to the incident, four astronauts – three Americans and one Canadian – were temporarily removed from quarantine. The delay until March will allow specialists to study the data in detail, replace seals, and conduct another full dress rehearsal of refueling before authorizing a manned flight.

Previously, NASA planned to launch this week, but crew safety remains a priority. Currently, officials are not naming an exact date for the repeat test, noting that it is necessary to completely eliminate the risks of repeated leaks at the complex rocket interface.

Fuel Leak During Artemis II Rehearsal: NASA Battles Issues for February Launch Window03.02.26, 01:58 • 19605 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Energy
Associated Press
NASA
Florida