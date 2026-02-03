Fuel Leak During Artemis II Rehearsal: NASA Battles Issues for February Launch Window

$42.810.04
51.020.22
ukenru
11:51 PM • 432 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on Kyiv in freezing February weather
08:49 PM • 4208 views
You will hear certain results soon: Umerov on prisoner exchange
07:26 PM • 8532 views
Ukraine extended sanctions against Firtash and Kozak
06:38 PM • 13389 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo
Exclusive
06:37 PM • 12380 views
Pension reform in Ukraine: what will really change and will minimum payments be increased to UAH 6,000?
February 2, 06:01 PM • 10747 views
Not only a trilateral format, but also a bilateral one with the US: Zelenskyy on a new round of negotiations to end the war
February 2, 04:56 PM • 10597 views
Organizing elections in Ukraine could cost 10 billion hryvnias - CEC
February 2, 03:28 PM • 18010 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elites
February 2, 11:00 AM • 24583 views
Zelenskyy: Russian shelling of energy facilities in 24 hours was near the front and in border areas, but without targeted Russian missile and 'Shahed' strikes on energy infrastructure
February 2, 08:37 AM • 39520 views
Ukraine launches Starlink "whitelist" in response to Russian use of terminals: how it will work
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−19°
1.2m/s
73%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 10350 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 9740 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 7916 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 7122 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 11174 views
Publications
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideo06:38 PM • 13395 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 11178 views
"Epstein Files": how the scandal could lead to the fall of the Norwegian crown and the imprisonment of political elitesFebruary 2, 03:28 PM • 18012 views
Disability pension for Group III: who is eligible, what is the amount in 2026, and how to applyVideoFebruary 2, 11:19 AM • 57667 views
Clinic with dozens of "cohabitants": who is hiding behind the address of the scandalous Odrex in OdesaFebruary 2, 11:11 AM • 33013 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Musician
Elon Musk
Actual places
Ukraine
Great Britain
United States
Poland
Switzerland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhoto07:01 PM • 3802 views
Trump threatens to sue comedian Trevor Noah over Epstein joke at GrammysVideoFebruary 2, 04:54 PM • 7124 views
The Cure won their first two Grammy Awards in their careerVideoFebruary 2, 04:01 PM • 7918 views
Anniversary of Kuzma's death: 5 Skryabin songs worth hearingVideoFebruary 2, 03:14 PM • 9742 views
Hot British Weekend: Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton Blew Up the InternetFebruary 2, 02:27 PM • 10351 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Starlink
The Times

Fuel Leak During Artemis II Rehearsal: NASA Battles Issues for February Launch Window

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

During an SLS rocket test, NASA detected a hydrogen leak, jeopardizing the planned Artemis II flight. If the issue is not resolved by February 11, the mission will be postponed until March 2026.

Fuel Leak During Artemis II Rehearsal: NASA Battles Issues for February Launch Window
Photo: AP

During the final test of the SLS launch vehicle, which is supposed to send a crew to the Moon, NASA technical specialists recorded a hydrogen leak. The incident occurred on Monday at the Kennedy Space Center during a simulated pre-launch fueling, jeopardizing the historic flight scheduled for the coming days. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

The launch team began loading 2.6 million liters of super-cold fuel, but within a few hours, sensors near the bottom of the 98-meter rocket detected an excessive concentration of hydrogen.

NASA selects Axiom Space for fifth private mission to ISS01.02.26, 10:03 • 5948 views

The process was urgently halted when the main stage was only half-filled. Engineers are currently trying to fix the problem using methods developed three years ago during the system's first test flight, which also experienced similar technical failures.

Crew awaiting and time constraints

The four astronauts of the mission, who are in quarantine in Houston, are observing the rehearsal remotely. The success of this operation depends on whether they will be able to embark on the first crewed lunar flyby in half a century this Sunday. The situation is complicated by the anomalous cold snap in Florida, which has already shortened the February launch window by two days.

NASA must manage to launch by February 11, as the peculiarities of the celestial bodies' positions limit the number of favorable days in the month. If the leak cannot be eliminated promptly, the mission will have to be postponed until at least March 2026.

NASA postponed the launch of the Artemis II mission due to anomalous cold weather at the spaceport31.01.26, 15:44 • 4021 view

Stepan Haftko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Energy
Associated Press
NASA
Florida