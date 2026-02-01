NASA selects Axiom Space for fifth private mission to ISS

NASA and Axiom Space have signed an order for the fifth private astronaut mission to the International Space Station. The mission is scheduled to launch in January 2027 from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. This was reported by NASA, according to UNN.

According to NASA, the Axiom Mission 5 will involve a crew staying aboard the International Space Station for up to 14 days. The final launch date will depend on the orbital station's workload and the overall flight schedule.

The award for our fifth private astronaut mission shows that commercial space is not a distant promise, but an existing reality - says NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman.

According to him, expanding access to low Earth orbit creates new opportunities for future NASA missions to the Moon and Mars.

Axiom Space will offer NASA and international partners four crew candidates. Once approved, they will train with NASA, international partners, and the launch service provider.

ISS Program Manager Dana Weigel noted that private missions allow the station to be used as a platform for developing new technologies and markets.

Private astronaut missions allow the station to be used as a proving ground for new markets and technologies, while providing scientific, research, and outreach programs with the opportunity to contribute to the growing space economy - the statement said.

As part of the agreement, Axiom Space will purchase mission execution services from NASA, including crew provision, cargo delivery, and resources for orbital operations. At the same time, NASA will receive from Axiom Space the ability to return to Earth scientific samples that require cooling during transportation.

