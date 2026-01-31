$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
Ukraine and Russia came "very close to a deal" - Trump
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
NASA postponed the launch of the Artemis II mission due to anomalous cold weather at the spaceport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1260 views

NASA has postponed the launch of the crewed Artemis II lunar rocket until at least February 8, 2026, due to unfavorable weather conditions in Florida. Extreme cold forced the cancellation of a critical fueling test.

NASA postponed the launch of the Artemis II mission due to anomalous cold weather at the spaceport

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has been forced to postpone the first crewed lunar rocket launch due to unfavorable weather conditions in Florida. The launch of the Artemis II mission, which was scheduled to take place in the coming days, has been delayed until at least February 8, 2026, due to a predicted drop in temperature to zero degrees at the launch site. This was reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Extreme cold for Florida forced specialists to cancel a critical fueling test of the 98-meter rocket, which was scheduled for Saturday. Currently, engineers are using special heaters to maintain the necessary temperature inside the Orion capsule and are adapting the rocket's cleaning systems to operate in low temperatures. The dress rehearsal for the launch has now been postponed to Monday, but the further schedule depends entirely on the whims of the weather.

NASA accelerates crew launch to ISS after medical evacuation29.01.26, 17:42 • 3858 views

Any additional delays will result in daily changes to plans

– NASA officially stated.

Due to the astronomical features of the flight, the agency has only a three-day window in February to send four astronauts to the Moon.

Priorities and logistical challenges

Crew commander Reid Wiseman and his team are currently quarantined in Houston, awaiting permission to arrive at the Kennedy Space Center. The situation is complicated by the need for an urgent launch of a new crew to the ISS, but mission management has already identified the launch to the Moon as a priority. If the Artemis II launch cannot be carried out by February 11, the mission will have to be postponed until March 2026, which will change the schedule of the entire US space industry.

It's a pretty exciting time to be part of NASA as we try to launch two big missions almost simultaneously

– said astronaut Jack Hathaway.

He emphasized the historical importance of the moment, as this is the first crewed flight to the Moon since the end of the Apollo program in 1972.

NASA rocket for Artemis 2 mission arrives at launch pad: launch scheduled for February18.01.26, 03:36 • 5260 views

Stepan Haftko

