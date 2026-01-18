$43.180.08
January 17, 12:49 PM
General Staff confirms enemy air defense and drone depot hit in occupied territories
January 17, 12:29 PM
New curfew rules: law enforcement explained point by point how it works
January 17, 09:19 AM
Budanov, Umerov, and Arakhamia arrive in the US: what's on the agenda
January 17, 12:18 AM
IAEA achieved a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine for the repair of ZNPP lines
January 16, 06:27 PM
We have intelligence information that the Russians are preparing for new massive strikes - Zelenskyy
January 16, 06:20 PM
Ukrainian and US teams to hold talks in Miami tomorrow: what's on the agenda
Exclusive
January 16, 05:23 PM
Shmyhal's Energy Plan: Why Anti-Crisis Changes in Energy Might Be the Most Expensive Decision for Ukraine
January 16, 01:20 PM
Zelenskyy announced meetings of the Ukrainian delegation with US representatives
January 16, 12:36 PM
Court sets bail for Tymoshenko at over UAH 33 million
January 16, 12:29 PM
EU is developing a new two-tier system to accelerate Ukraine's accession, but the plan frightens European capitals - FT
NASA rocket for Artemis 2 mission arrives at launch pad: launch scheduled for February

Kyiv • UNN

 • 66 views

The SLS rocket with the Orion capsule has arrived at Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center. This is the final stage of preparation for the first astronaut flight to the Moon in over half a century.

NASA rocket for Artemis 2 mission arrives at launch pad: launch scheduled for February
Photo: NASA

The giant Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, along with the Orion capsule, was moved to Launch Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Saturday, January 17. This event marks the final stage of preparations for the first crewed flight to the Moon in over half a century. NASA announced this on its X social media page, writes UNN.

Details

The journey of the 98-meter-tall, 5-million-kilogram rocket from the Vehicle Assembly Building to the pad took over 11 hours. The transport was carried out on a modernized crawler-transporter from the Apollo program era at a speed of 1.6 km/h.

NASA medical evacuation: ISS crew successfully returns to Earth earlier than planned15.01.26, 12:59 • 3832 views

Thousands of NASA employees and their families, as well as the agency's new administrator Jared Isaacman and the mission crew, observed the process. Crew commander Reid Wiseman called the moment "awe-inspiring."

Crew and Mission Schedule

The Artemis 2 mission will last 10 days and involves a lunar flyby without a surface landing. The crew includes:

  • Reid Wiseman (Commander, NASA);
    • Victor Glover (Pilot, NASA);
      • Christina Koch (Mission Specialist, NASA);
        • Jeremy Hansen (Mission Specialist, Canadian Space Agency).

          They will be the first humans to approach the Moon since the end of the Apollo program in 1972.

          Next Steps

          NASA plans to conduct a wet dress rehearsal in early February. Only after the successful completion of this test will the exact launch date be announced. The preliminary launch window opens on February 6, 2026.

          NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman emphasized that the agency has only a limited number of days for a February launch due to orbital constraints, otherwise the mission would have to be postponed until March or April. 

          Return to the Moon: NASA rolls out Artemis 2 megarocket for final launch11.01.26, 06:00 • 14344 views

