NASA Medical Evacuation: ISS Crew Successfully Returns to Earth Ahead of Schedule

08:19 AM • 13614 views
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:08 AM • 18126 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
07:52 AM • 12568 views
Frost and snow: what is happening with winter crops in Ukraine
06:16 AM • 14820 views
IMF head Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023
January 15, 02:34 AM • 36144 views
Trump accused Ukraine of hindering a peace agreement with Russia
January 14, 07:44 PM • 33795 views
State of emergency in energy: what it means
January 14, 05:38 PM • 35716 views
Zelenskyy ordered a review of the curfew during extreme cold weather
January 14, 05:29 PM • 33599 views
Emergency declared in Ukraine's energy sector - Zelenskyy
January 14, 04:42 PM • 27467 views
Frozen homes leave people homeless: what happens to utility networks and structures
January 14, 02:56 PM • 23109 views
9th-grader's knife attack at a Kyiv school: 14-year-old boy to be sent to pre-trial detention center after treatment
Border guards in southern Ukraine destroyed occupiers' quad bikes, communication antenna, and robot
Russian offensive in Ukraine slowed down: ISW named the reasons
"Damage from the Armed Forces of Ukraine": Russia tries to evade responsibility for the destroyed Donbas - CPD
In Kyiv, drone debris hit a 15-story building due to a Russian attack: consequences shown
Kyiv and region still without schedules, due to new Russian attacks, power outages in Zhytomyr and Kharkiv regions - Ministry of Energy
Daughter of a patient who died at Odrex called the scandalous clinic's lawsuit against UNN pressure on the media and an attempt to erase memory
Crime against the state. The SBU must investigate the decision of former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky
08:19 AM • 13611 views
Rare astrological aspect and high-profile scandals: what's happening with Yulia Tymoshenko's horoscope
Odrex tries to silence journalists. The clinic sued UNN
January 14, 12:53 PM • 40775 views
Yulia Tymoshenko stated from the Verkhovna Rada rostrum about pressure from NABU and illegal searches
Musk's X to ban Grok AI from undressing real people's photos into bikinis
Paramount Sues Warner Bros. Over Netflix Deal
Heidi Klum spotted topless while vacationing in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz
Star of the film "Home Alone" fined in California for attempting to use escort services
Love is light: Klopotenko proposed to his beloved
NASA Medical Evacuation: ISS Crew Successfully Returns to Earth Ahead of Schedule

Kyiv • UNN

 • 194 views

NASA and JAXA astronauts and a Roscosmos cosmonaut landed off the coast of California. Mike Finke set a record by spending 549 days in space.

NASA Medical Evacuation: ISS Crew Successfully Returns to Earth Ahead of Schedule

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimia Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov landed off the coast of California after 167 days in space as part of Expedition 74 aboard the International Space Station, NASA and the ISS reported on X, writes UNN.

Details

"Welcome home, Crew-11! At 3:41 ET (08:41 UTC), the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California," NASA reported.

It is reported that astronaut Mike Fincke spent 549 days in space, after returning to Earth today aboard the SpaceX Dragon with Crew-11, which put him in fourth place in this ranking of NASA astronauts of all time.

Addition

Four astronauts left the ISS due to an unknown illness of one of the crew members, returning to Earth a month earlier than planned. This is the first medical evacuation in NASA's history.

NASA Medical Evacuation: ISS Crew Returns to Earth Early14.01.26, 22:27 • 4410 views

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldTechnologies
Social network
SpaceX
NASA
San Diego
California