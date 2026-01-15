NASA Medical Evacuation: ISS Crew Successfully Returns to Earth Ahead of Schedule

NASA astronauts Zena Cardman, Mike Fincke, JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut Kimia Yui, and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Platonov landed off the coast of California after 167 days in space as part of Expedition 74 aboard the International Space Station, NASA and the ISS reported on X, writes UNN.

Details

"Welcome home, Crew-11! At 3:41 ET (08:41 UTC), the SpaceX Dragon spacecraft splashed down off the coast of San Diego, California," NASA reported.

It is reported that astronaut Mike Fincke spent 549 days in space, after returning to Earth today aboard the SpaceX Dragon with Crew-11, which put him in fourth place in this ranking of NASA astronauts of all time.

Addition

Four astronauts left the ISS due to an unknown illness of one of the crew members, returning to Earth a month earlier than planned. This is the first medical evacuation in NASA's history.

