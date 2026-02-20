NASA plans first crewed Moon flight under Artemis program in March

$43.270.03
50.920.34
ukenru
04:35 PM • 1964 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
02:46 PM • 8328 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
01:29 PM • 12855 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
12:53 PM • 14541 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
12:27 PM • 16991 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 32061 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 13365 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 20179 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 50161 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 82817 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−5°
1.9m/s
73%
757mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORADFebruary 20, 07:52 AM • 22192 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 34053 views
Orban released a campaign video with footage of Zelenskyy before the electionsPhotoFebruary 20, 09:36 AM • 8818 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 22003 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 12807 views
Publications
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?01:32 PM • 12848 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhoto11:49 AM • 22054 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 32061 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 57894 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 93413 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitaliy Kim
Rafael Grossi
Olena Zelenska
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
China
Kharkiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Found love in old age" - Liliya Sandulesa secretly married for the fifth time during the war01:28 PM • 7904 views
Trump reportedly struggled to stay awake at the inaugural Peace Council meeting - mediaVideoFebruary 20, 08:31 AM • 34096 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALSFebruary 20, 06:37 AM • 38647 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOsFebruary 20, 06:27 AM • 35917 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 28827 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Lancet (loitering munition)
Heating

NASA plans first crewed Moon flight under Artemis program in March

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16 views

NASA plans the first crewed flight to the Moon as part of the Artemis program in March after a successful rocket fueling test. The Artemis II mission could launch as early as March 6 with four astronauts on board.

NASA plans first crewed Moon flight under Artemis program in March

NASA expects to conduct its first crewed lunar flight under the Artemis program as early as March, following a successful rocket fueling test. This is reported by AP News, according to UNN.

Details

The space agency reported that during the second countdown test, liquid hydrogen leaks, which had previously disrupted launch preparations, were avoided. After replacing two seals, the rocket fueling proceeded without significant problems, and the countdown reached the planned 29-second mark.

NASA noted that the test was an important step towards the US returning to crewed missions in cis-lunar space. The agency is considering launching the Artemis II mission as early as March 6 from the space center at Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The crew of four astronauts – three US citizens and one Canadian – is preparing for a mandatory two-week quarantine. In March, NASA will have only five launch windows, after which preparations will have to be postponed until April.

The agency emphasized that a final flight readiness review is still ahead. If the mission takes place, it will be the first human flight to the Moon since 1972.

Recall

An international team of researchers recorded an unusual exoplanet system where a rocky planet is further from its star than its gas neighbors. This structure contradicts traditional ideas about the evolution of space.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the WorldTechnologies
Technology
Associated Press
NASA
Canada
United States
Florida