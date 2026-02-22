The IOC did not see a violation of political neutrality in FIFA President Infantino's participation in Trump's Peace Council

Photo: Reuters

The International Olympic Committee stated that the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council does not contradict the Olympic Charter. The IOC emphasized that the official's participation in the event alongside US President Donald Trump concerns exclusively humanitarian and sports initiatives in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

We understand that FIFA supports, through football, a comprehensive program of investment in the restoration of sports in Gaza, Palestine. This is fully consistent with the role of an International Sports Federation — an IOC spokesperson said.

Controversial image and cooperation with the US administration

Gianni Infantino appeared on the Peace Council stage next to Donald Trump wearing a red hat with the inscription "USA" and the numbers "45-47", symbolizing Trump's presidential terms. Despite criticism regarding the possible politicization of sports, the head of FIFA presented a large-scale program for the construction of 50 football fields, a modern academy, and a new national stadium with 20,000 seats in Gaza.

The IOC emphasized that its body, through the "Olympic Solidarity" program, also continues to support the development of sports in the region, seeing no dependence on political mandates in Infantino's actions.

