The IOC did not see a violation of political neutrality in FIFA President Infantino's participation in Trump's Peace Council

Orban vs. Magyar. A tense election campaign has begun in Hungary
February 21, 01:53 PM • 22563 views
AFU struck Iskander manufacturer with Flamingo missiles
Exclusive
February 21, 11:17 AM • 31007 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, a company initiated a conflict with shooting at military personnel, resulting in one wounded and two detained
February 21, 11:02 AM • 31075 views
Ukraine urged Brussels to intervene in oil pipeline dispute with Hungary - media
February 21, 09:59 AM • 26375 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against 225 captains of Russia's "shadow fleet" and military-industrial complex companies
Exclusive
February 21, 08:00 AM • 23446 views
Black cumin: properties and benefits for the bodyPhoto
February 20, 07:44 PM • 27201 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 36928 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 27857 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 31801 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
Child and woman abducted and killed - two men sentenced in ZaporizhzhiaFebruary 21, 01:35 PM • 19579 views
Defense Forces regained control over more than 300 sq. km in southern UkraineFebruary 21, 02:51 PM • 12989 views
"For the Kremlin, they are cannon fodder" - Sybiha reacted to Russia's recruitment of AfricansFebruary 21, 03:05 PM • 8048 views
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 18040 views
Trump raised US tariffs to 15% for all countriesFebruary 21, 04:35 PM • 14138 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 48328 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 57590 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 69385 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 83616 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 121399 views
Robert Fico
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Musician
Rustem Umerov
Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
United States
Slovakia
Hungary
Britney Spears posted a candid nude photo from her beach vacationPhotoFebruary 21, 03:47 PM • 18089 views
Zendaya spotted with new ring amid rumors of secret marriage to Tom HollandPhotoFebruary 21, 08:33 AM • 24228 views
Eric Dane from "Grey's Anatomy" gave his daughters a final piece of advice in a posthumous interviewFebruary 21, 07:37 AM • 25905 views
Jennifer Aniston's boyfriend revealed secrets of healthy communication in their relationshipFebruary 20, 08:02 PM • 18355 views
Mel Gibson, after breaking up with Rosalind Ross, is ready for new relationships and having childrenFebruary 20, 07:21 PM • 21001 views
The IOC did not see a violation of political neutrality in FIFA President Infantino's participation in Trump's Peace Council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

The IOC did not see a violation of the Olympic Charter in FIFA President Infantino's participation in Trump's Peace Council. His presence concerned humanitarian and sports initiatives in the Gaza Strip.

The IOC did not see a violation of political neutrality in FIFA President Infantino's participation in Trump's Peace Council
Photo: Reuters

The International Olympic Committee stated that the presence of FIFA President Gianni Infantino at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council does not contradict the Olympic Charter. The IOC emphasized that the official's participation in the event alongside US President Donald Trump concerns exclusively humanitarian and sports initiatives in the Gaza Strip. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

We understand that FIFA supports, through football, a comprehensive program of investment in the restoration of sports in Gaza, Palestine. This is fully consistent with the role of an International Sports Federation

— an IOC spokesperson said.

Controversial image and cooperation with the US administration

Gianni Infantino appeared on the Peace Council stage next to Donald Trump wearing a red hat with the inscription "USA" and the numbers "45-47", symbolizing Trump's presidential terms. Despite criticism regarding the possible politicization of sports, the head of FIFA presented a large-scale program for the construction of 50 football fields, a modern academy, and a new national stadium with 20,000 seats in Gaza.

The IOC emphasized that its body, through the "Olympic Solidarity" program, also continues to support the development of sports in the region, seeing no dependence on political mandates in Infantino's actions.

Stepan Haftko

SportsPoliticsNews of the World
Reuters
Donald Trump
United States
Gaza Strip
The State of Palestine