Violet Bridgerton's Corset: Costume Designer Reveals Details of Creation

Costume designer Stephen Williams shared behind-the-scenes details of the creation of Violet Bridgerton's corset, which appeared in a resonant scene with the line "I am the tea you drink" in the new season of the series "Bridgerton", reports UNN.

According to the artist, the piece was made of silk duchesse using a complex cording technique: each element was formed from individual linen cords sewn together by hand. Some of the panels were decorated with exquisite Chantilly lace with metallic floral motifs, which added depth and texture to the look. An interesting decision was to abandon the classic shirt under the corset. Instead, the team created special silk French lace pantaloons, which were worn over the corset to enhance the visual emphasis on the heroine's silhouette.

The final element of the look was a light silk robe. The costume was created by a team of leading specialists of the series, and the artistic direction was carried out by John Glaser and Georgina Wilson, who are responsible for the recognizable aesthetics of "Bridgerton".

