Netflix streaming service announced the 4th season of "Bridgerton" with Benedict at the center of the plot

Streaming platform Netflix has unveiled a preview of the first episode of the fourth season of the series "Bridgerton", in which it revealed the start of a new storyline and the main character of the season, reports UNN with reference to Tudum from Netflix.

From the published fragment, it became known that the central character of the fourth season will be Benedict Bridgerton - the second son of the Bridgerton family, who previously avoided serious commitments and social expectations. His story will open a new chapter of the series.

The events of the first episode begin with a masquerade ball organized by Lady Violet Bridgerton. During the evening, Benedict meets a mysterious woman, referred to in the preview as "the lady in silver." This meeting becomes key to the further development of the plot and launches the main romantic line of the season.

The fourth season of the series is based on Julia Quinn's novel "An Offer from a Gentleman", which in the book series is dedicated to Benedict Bridgerton. Like previous seasons, the new episodes combine the aesthetics of the Regency era with a modern presentation of drama and romance.

The premiere of the first part of the fourth season of Bridgerton will take place on January 29, 2026 - four episodes will be available to viewers. The second part of the season is scheduled for February 26, 2026.

The series "Bridgerton" is one of Netflix's most successful projects and consistently ranks among the platform's most popular costume dramas.

