Netflix streaming service announced the 4th season of "Bridgerton" with Benedict at the center of the plot

12:04 PM • 4168 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 5308 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 5222 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 11450 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 22125 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 10060 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 12768 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 17519 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
January 29, 12:09 AM • 24515 views
Merz: Ukraine will not be able to join the European Union in 2027
January 28, 07:02 PM • 31314 views
Zelenskyy warned that Russia is preparing for a new strike on Ukraine
Popular news
Indonesian billionaires lost $22 billion due to MSCI reviewJanuary 29, 05:00 AM • 18561 views
Plane crash in Colombia: 15 dead, including prominent politiciansJanuary 29, 05:26 AM • 17416 views
"Bridge we haven't crossed": Rubio named the key issue in peace talks on Russia's war against UkraineJanuary 29, 06:15 AM • 20077 views
Musk announces end of Tesla Model S and Model X production in favor of robotsJanuary 29, 06:27 AM • 20041 views
Ukrainian forces shot down two Russian planes in one day: one over the Black Sea09:05 AM • 14317 views
Publications
Manipulation lessons from Miller's lawyers and Odrex clinic, or what's wrong with their statementsJanuary 28, 10:59 AM • 54631 views
Ukraine's Air Defense Systems: Types, Purpose, and Engagement CapabilitiesPhotoVideoJanuary 28, 07:00 AM • 83380 views
EU's Historic Deal with India: What it Means and Its Implications for Ukraine
Exclusive
January 27, 03:20 PM • 107167 views
When and how to submit meter readingsJanuary 27, 02:54 PM • 86074 views
Kyiv on the brink of resources: what will happen to heat, light, and water until the end of winter
Exclusive
January 27, 01:14 PM • 105235 views
UNN Lite
Tender words for a husband-defender: how Alyona Omargalieva congratulated Tamerlan on his birthdayJanuary 28, 06:25 PM • 19581 views
Jennifer Lopez stunned with her appearance: the artist showed herself without makeupVideoJanuary 27, 06:07 PM • 46262 views
Sons of star couple Beckham supported their mother at a ceremony in Paris amid family conflictJanuary 27, 05:26 PM • 44151 views
Anatolich criticized the police for fining his wife during a trip to bid farewell to a defender of UkraineJanuary 27, 03:38 PM • 50562 views
"She remained a bit in her cocoon." Ivo Bobul surprised with an ambiguous statement about Iryna Bilyk's songsJanuary 27, 11:53 AM • 53010 views
Netflix streaming service announced the 4th season of "Bridgerton" with Benedict at the center of the plot

Kyiv • UNN

 • 186 views

This series is one of Netflix's most successful projects and consistently ranks among the platform's most popular costume dramas.

Netflix streaming service announced the 4th season of "Bridgerton" with Benedict at the center of the plot

Streaming platform Netflix has unveiled a preview of the first episode of the fourth season of the series "Bridgerton", in which it revealed the start of a new storyline and the main character of the season, reports UNN with reference to Tudum from Netflix.

Details

From the published fragment, it became known that the central character of the fourth season will be Benedict Bridgerton - the second son of the Bridgerton family, who previously avoided serious commitments and social expectations. His story will open a new chapter of the series.

The events of the first episode begin with a masquerade ball organized by Lady Violet Bridgerton. During the evening, Benedict meets a mysterious woman, referred to in the preview as "the lady in silver." This meeting becomes key to the further development of the plot and launches the main romantic line of the season.

The fourth season of the series is based on Julia Quinn's novel "An Offer from a Gentleman", which in the book series is dedicated to Benedict Bridgerton. Like previous seasons, the new episodes combine the aesthetics of the Regency era with a modern presentation of drama and romance.

The premiere of the first part of the fourth season of Bridgerton will take place on January 29, 2026 - four episodes will be available to viewers. The second part of the season is scheduled for February 26, 2026.

The series "Bridgerton" is one of Netflix's most successful projects and consistently ranks among the platform's most popular costume dramas.

Passion, revenge, and Margot Robbie: "Wuthering Heights" premiere scheduled for February 131/23/26, 9:36 PM • 3218 views

CultureNews of the World
Series
Netflix