Passion, revenge, and Margot Robbie: "Wuthering Heights" premiere scheduled for February 13

Emily Brontë's classic gothic novel "Wuthering Heights" will once again come to life on screen. This time, the adaptation was undertaken by British screenwriter and director Emerald Fennell. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in the lead roles, and the film's premiere is scheduled for February 13, 2026, on the eve of Valentine's Day, UNN reports.

Trailer: first shots

The official trailer, released in the autumn of 2025, has already garnered millions of views online. It features sweeping Yorkshire landscapes, dramatic scenes between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, and contemporary music that heightens the tension and emotion.

Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie

History of "Wuthering Heights" adaptations:

1939 — the first widely known version with Laurence Olivier;

— the first widely known version with Laurence Olivier; 1992 — an adaptation with Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche;

— an adaptation with Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche; 2011 — a British film with Tom Hardy and Abbie Cornish;

— a British film with Tom Hardy and Abbie Cornish; in addition, there are numerous television and international interpretations of the novel.

Each adaptation offered its own perspective on the complex relationships of the characters and the dramatic conflicts of the work.

DC Studios director stated that Margot Robbie's future as Harley Quinn will be known later

Judging by the trailer, the film combines the gothic atmosphere of the book with a modern take on the interpretation of the scenes described by Emily Brontë. Undoubtedly, the adaptation of the classic gothic novel is the most anticipated premiere of the beginning of the year.