07:10 PM • 1128 views
One-time financial aid and 0% loan for energy equipment: Ukraine approved a support package for businesses
06:06 PM • 4466 views
There should now be at least some answers from Russia regarding the end of the war: Zelenskyy on the trilateral meeting in the Emirates
03:12 PM • 15377 views
Toll roads, new fines, and mass inspections: Is this really what awaits Ukrainian drivers?
02:53 PM • 16571 views
Ukraine calls on IAEA to completely isolate Russia and suspend its membership
January 23, 12:59 PM • 15451 views
Zelenskyy held consultations with the negotiating group before the start of talks in Abu Dhabi
Exclusive
January 23, 12:48 PM • 23114 views
The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine assures that the participation of internally displaced persons in national elections will not face serious obstacles
January 23, 12:42 PM • 48113 views
What to do about the Donbas issue: positions of Ukraine, Russia, and the USA
Exclusive
January 23, 11:40 AM • 21403 views
The platform, created for patients to share their stories about treatment at the scandalous Odrex clinic, has been blocked again
Exclusive
January 23, 11:04 AM • 24311 views
Blocking of traffic by Polish farmers at the border with Ukraine: no traffic blockages currently recorded
January 23, 08:25 AM • 33148 views
Donbas issue 'key', to be discussed in Abu Dhabi - Zelenskyy
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Passion, revenge, and Margot Robbie: "Wuthering Heights" premiere scheduled for February 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

The official trailer, released in autumn 2025, has already garnered millions of views online. It showcases the vast landscapes of Yorkshire, dramatic scenes between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, and modern music that amplifies the tension and emotional intensity.

Passion, revenge, and Margot Robbie: "Wuthering Heights" premiere scheduled for February 13

Emily Brontë's classic gothic novel "Wuthering Heights" will once again come to life on screen. This time, the adaptation was undertaken by British screenwriter and director Emerald Fennell. Margot Robbie and Jacob Elordi star in the lead roles, and the film's premiere is scheduled for February 13, 2026, on the eve of Valentine's Day, UNN reports.

Trailer: first shots

The official trailer, released in the autumn of 2025, has already garnered millions of views online. It features sweeping Yorkshire landscapes, dramatic scenes between Catherine Earnshaw and Heathcliff, and contemporary music that heightens the tension and emotion. 

Bradley Cooper to star in 'Ocean's Eleven' prequel alongside Margot Robbie10.10.25, 14:09 • 75002 views

History of "Wuthering Heights" adaptations:

  • 1939 — the first widely known version with Laurence Olivier;
    • 1992 — an adaptation with Ralph Fiennes and Juliette Binoche;
      • 2011 — a British film with Tom Hardy and Abbie Cornish;
        • in addition, there are numerous television and international interpretations of the novel.

          Each adaptation offered its own perspective on the complex relationships of the characters and the dramatic conflicts of the work.

          DC Studios director stated that Margot Robbie's future as Harley Quinn will be known later14.08.25, 09:52 • 3281 view

          Judging by the trailer, the film combines the gothic atmosphere of the book with a modern take on the interpretation of the scenes described by Emily Brontë. Undoubtedly, the adaptation of the classic gothic novel is the most anticipated premiere of the beginning of the year. 

          Stanislav Karmazin

