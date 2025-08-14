$41.510.09
Publications
Exclusives
DC Studios director stated that Margot Robbie's future as Harley Quinn will be known later

Kyiv • UNN

 • 512 views

James Gunn does not reveal whether Margot Robbie will return as Harley Quinn in future DC projects. However, the director hints at a possible return of Idris Elba as Bloodsport.

DC Studios director stated that Margot Robbie's future as Harley Quinn will be known later

DC Studios director and creative head James Gunn stated that Margot Robbie's fate as Harley Quinn in the new DC universe remains a mystery for now, but hinted at the possible return of Idris Elba as Bloodsport. This is reported by UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Gunn was asked if Robbie would return to the role of the anti-hero in future DC projects.

That will be revealed later

 - the director briefly replied. 

While Harley Quinn's future in the DC universe remains uncertain, Gunn made it clear that he wants to see the return of another member of the "Suicide Squad" - Idris Elba's Bloodsport.

I'm definitely always looking for a place for Bloodsport and trying to figure that out. So we'll see what happens

- he said.

Addition

Robbie played Joker's right-hand woman in three DC films. First in 2016's "Suicide Squad," then in 2020's "Birds of Prey," and finally in Gunn's 2021 film "The Suicide Squad."

Back in 2020, Robbie told Variety that she "fell in love" with Harley Quinn while filming the first "Suicide Squad" movie. She explained that she delved into researching the character by listening to TED talks by women with schizophrenia and reading a bunch of comics.

Harley has such an unpredictable nature, which means she can react in any way to any situation, which for an actress is just a gift

she said.

Fans may see Harley in Matt Reeves' highly anticipated "The Batman. Part II," given her comic book connection. However, the first "Batman" was released in March 2022, months before Gunn and Peter Safran began work at DC Studios. So it's unclear if this franchise will be woven into Gunn's interconnected universe. Other upcoming DC projects include "Clayface" and "Wonder Woman."

